Fathers urged to guide children amid drugs and crime

Fatherhood is more than providing for a family, it is a responsibility to protect, guide and set the right example, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says.

His message comes as Fiji continues to grapple with serious social problems affecting families and young people, including drug abuse, violence, sexual offences and crime.

As Fiji celebrated Father’s Day yesterday, Mr Rabuka reminded fathers that their leadership inside their home could have a lasting impact on the lives of their children and, ultimately, the future of the country.

“Fatherhood is an honour and a responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Mr Rabuka said fathers had a duty to protect, provide for and guide their children, but most importantly, to lead by example.

“The values we demonstrate in our homes today will be reflected in the Fiji our children build tomorrow,” he said.





Drugs and Crime

At a time when more young people are becoming caught up in drugs, crime and other social problems, the Prime Minister’s message puts the spotlight on the important role fathers play in the home.

Children need guidance, discipline, care and positive role models, and fathers have a responsibility to be present and help steer them in the right direction.

Mr Rabuka acknowledged that fathers are not perfect and will make mistakes.

However, he said an important lesson for children was seeing their fathers take responsibility for those mistakes, make amends and continue carrying their fatherly role for their families.

He commended grandfathers, step-fathers, guardians and other father figures who continue to support and guide their children without any boundary.