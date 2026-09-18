Nation

FCOSS calls for stronger voice in treaty

Ms Catanasiga said the lack of consultation reflected a wider pattern she had observed in foreign affairs and development cooperation.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 17:30

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga.

Fiji Council of Social Services executive director Vani Catanasiga.

Photo: Inoke Rabonu

Civil society organisations are calling for a stronger voice in discussions surrounding the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance, saying they were not consulted before the treaty was formulated.

Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) executive director Vani Catanasiga told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that FCOSS was not consulted during the initial formulation of the treaty.

Responding to questions from Opposition MP Virendra Lal, Ms Catanasiga said the lack of consultation reflected a wider pattern she had observed in foreign affairs and development cooperation.

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“I note that the white paper was never consulted and launched. This is an ongoing trend particularly when it comes to development cooperation,” she said.

Ms Catanasiga said civil society organisations had used regional and international platforms to raise issues when opportunities for engagement at the national level were limited.

She said the concept of Vuvale should include all members of society, including those who may disagree with Government.

“Dialogue doesn't mean I agree with you. Dialogue means that I understand your perspective. I may not necessarily agree with it.”

Ms Catanasiga said civil society organisations wanted to work with Government to ensure the benefits of the treaty reached communities.

She also told the committee that civil society could play a role in monitoring implementation and identifying gaps as the treaty progressed.

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