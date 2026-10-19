Fiji is going backwards instead of making progress in increasing women’s representation in Parliament, says Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commissioner Alefani Vuki.

Speaking at the opening of the Women’s Rights Dialogue in Suva yesterday, Ms Vuki raised concerns about the challenges women continue to face, including gender-based violence, discrimination and limited representation in leadership and decision-making.

“When we look at the data on women’s representation in Parliament, we have gone backwards instead of moving forward,” Ms Vuki said.

Her comments come as the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission brings together stakeholders to discuss barriers preventing women from fully enjoying their rights and participating equally in society.

Ms Vuki said women continued to face difficulties accessing justice, resources and essential services, with rural women, women with disabilities and other marginalised groups facing additional challenges.

She said the situation was concerning and highlighted the need for further efforts to achieve gender equality in Fiji.

“It is very sad that women continue to face these challenges. But it is important that we come together, face the reality and find practical solutions,” she said.

The dialogue aims to identify gaps in the protection of women’s rights and develop recommendations to help shape future policies and programmes.

Ms Vuki said the meeting also provided an opportunity for civil society groups, women’s organisations and organisations representing persons with disabilities to work together on issues affecting women.

The discussions will contribute to the Commission’s Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion Strategy, which will help guide its new strategic plan.

Recommendations from the dialogue are also expected to be presented at a multi-stakeholder meeting involving Government representatives and partners.

Ms Vuki said the goal was to strengthen cooperation and identify practical ways to improve the protection of women’s rights in Fiji.

The challenge now is to ensure the discussions lead to tangible changes for women, particularly those who continue to face discrimination, violence and barriers to justice.

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