Sugarcane farmers working on steep, wet and flood-prone land could soon have better access to crop treatment as the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) prepares to introduce spray drone technology.

FSC has procured two DJI spray drones, each with a 20-litre capacity, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry through its capital grants programme.

The technology could be used for herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition, drought mitigation and ripener application.

Tabucola, Labasa, sugarcane farmer Sumeet Deo said the technology could make a difference for growers, particularly where conventional machinery could not easily operate.

“Spray drones could make farming easier for growers by helping us apply herbicides, fertilisers and other treatments more quickly, especially in areas where tractors cannot easily operate,” Mr Deo said.

FSC said the technology could improve farmers’ access to precision agriculture services through contracted or shared arrangements.

“For farmers, the technology could improve access to precision agriculture services through contracted or shared arrangements. Drones can also operate in steep, wet and flood-prone areas where conventional equipment may face difficulties,” FSC said.

Before the drones can be deployed commercially, FSC officers are undergoing specialised training.

Ten officers have started a 10-day training programme at the FSC Training Centre, delivered by Aerolab and Drone Trust Consultancy of New Zealand in line with Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji guidelines.

Once trained and certified, the officers will be eligible to operate the drones for commercial spraying applications.

FSC Head of Agriculture Lakshman Jayaraman said initial applications being explored included herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition, drought mitigation and ripener application to support improved sugar recovery.

The applications will be validated with the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and other agricultural research institutions before possible large-scale adoption from next year.

FSC said the initiative was part of wider efforts to improve mechanisation, farming efficiency, productivity, cane quality and sugar recovery.