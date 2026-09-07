Nation

FSC spray drones could reach cane fields where tractors struggle

The technology could be used for herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition, drought mitigation and ripener application.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 07:30

FSC

The Fiji Sugar Corporation’s mill moves to introduce spray drone technology to improve efficiency in sugarcane farming in Labasa on July 2, 2026

Devisha Prakash

Sugarcane farmers working on steep, wet and flood-prone land could soon have better access to crop treatment as the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) prepares to introduce spray drone technology.

FSC has procured two DJI spray drones, each with a 20-litre capacity, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry through its capital grants programme.

The technology could be used for herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition, drought mitigation and ripener application.

Related stories

Tabucola, Labasa, sugarcane farmer Sumeet Deo said the technology could make a difference for growers, particularly where conventional machinery could not easily operate.

“Spray drones could make farming easier for growers by helping us apply herbicides, fertilisers and other treatments more quickly, especially in areas where tractors cannot easily operate,” Mr Deo said.

FSC said the technology could improve farmers’ access to precision agriculture services through contracted or shared arrangements.

“For farmers, the technology could improve access to precision agriculture services through contracted or shared arrangements. Drones can also operate in steep, wet and flood-prone areas where conventional equipment may face difficulties,” FSC said.

Before the drones can be deployed commercially, FSC officers are undergoing specialised training.

Ten officers have started a 10-day training programme at the FSC Training Centre, delivered by Aerolab and Drone Trust Consultancy of New Zealand in line with Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji guidelines.

Once trained and certified, the officers will be eligible to operate the drones for commercial spraying applications.

FSC Head of Agriculture Lakshman Jayaraman said initial applications being explored included herbicide spraying, foliar nutrition, drought mitigation and ripener application to support improved sugar recovery.

The applications will be validated with the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and other agricultural research institutions before possible large-scale adoption from next year.

FSC said the initiative was part of wider efforts to improve mechanisation, farming efficiency, productivity, cane quality and sugar recovery.

Explore more on these topics

Sugar Industry

Most popular

Permanent Secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Immigration Aliki Salusalu.
Nation

Fiji to screen passengers before flights from November

Communities have also been advised to check and repair leaking pipes, tanks and taps and monitor boreholes for signs of declining water availability, including reduced yields, lower water pressure or wells running dry.
Nation

Borehole-dependent communities warned over prolonged dry conditions

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh
Nation

Singh ready to financially support PA election campaign

Former Papua New Guinea (PNG) Kumuls winger Jimmy Ngutlik
Rugby League

Ngutlik adds intrigue to Bati squad

FIJI BATI
Rugby League

$15,000 bond hurdle for Vegas 9s

The Bula Events Group has secured a new partnership with Design & Creative Building Solutions and Scaffolding, which will provide cash and in-kind support for the Bula Business House Futsal competition.
Football

More support for Bula Futsal

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital Fiji has launched its latest paediatric cardiac surgical mission, with specialists from Singapore, Australia and India joining Fiji medical teams.
Health

Global specialists join Fiji doctors for free heart surgeries

Fashion Designer Sue Samuels of Lavalani Designs and FMF Hibiscus Festival contestant Miss Fiji Rugby Suliana Laitianara after winning the Best Traditional-Inspired Attire title last night at the Albert Park. Photo: Joseph Balolo
Entertainment

Three days, 10 pair of hands: The making of a Hibiscus winning look

 Ledua Kolinisau (graduate) with her children From L-Elijah Lesubulamai, Kelepi Lesubulamai , Taniela Lesubulamai and Hadassah Lesubulamai after her passout parade at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire, England on September 2, 2026.
Lifestyle

Fijian mother conquers Royal Air Force training for her children