Garage owner suspects foul play after devastating fire

The cause of a fire that destroyed a motor garage at Wailevu, Labasa, on November 5 remains under investigation.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane confirmed this today.

However, Waiqele Motors owner Ritesh Prasad suspects the fire was deliberately started. He said it destroyed six vehicles and a garage filled with spare parts and tools.

The fire broke out at about 11.30pm last Thursday while Mr Prasad and his family were resting in their house beside the garage.

Mr Sowane said the garage was constructed of timber and corrugated iron, with electricity and water connected at the time of the fire.

“Along with NFA, Labasa Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) fire appliance was called in by the Police to assist the team at the scene due to the shortage of water in the area,” Mr Sowane said.

“The house was saved by the brigade.”

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the cause of the fire had yet to be established and there were no casualties.