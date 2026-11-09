Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

Garage owner suspects foul play after devastating fire

Six vehicles, spare parts and tools destroyed in late-night Labasa blaze.

Monday 09 November 2026 | 15:30

Save
Fire incident at Waiqele Motors garage in Wailevu, Labasa on November 5, 2026.

Fire incident at Waiqele Motors garage in Wailevu, Labasa on November 5, 2026.

Photo: Supplied

The cause of a fire that destroyed a motor garage at Wailevu, Labasa, on November 5 remains under investigation.

National Fire Authority (NFA) chief executive officer Puamau Sowane confirmed this today.

However, Waiqele Motors owner Ritesh Prasad suspects the fire was deliberately started. He said it destroyed six vehicles and a garage filled with spare parts and tools.

Related stories

The fire broke out at about 11.30pm last Thursday while Mr Prasad and his family were resting in their house beside the garage.

Mr Sowane said the garage was constructed of timber and corrugated iron, with electricity and water connected at the time of the fire.

“Along with NFA, Labasa Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) fire appliance was called in by the Police to assist the team at the scene due to the shortage of water in the area,” Mr Sowane said.

“The house was saved by the brigade.”

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the cause of the fire had yet to be established and there were no casualties.

Explore more on these topics

Police InvestigationNews

Most popular

An AI generated image that captured the thought of the writer
Opinion

Opinion: When leadership forgets the people

Fiji's future will be shaped not by arguments over the past, but by how effectively the nation responds to today's challenges.
Opinion

Editorial: Let bygones be bygones

Solar panels used to supply power to complement the mobile energy storage, a game-changer
Business

Reliable well keeps Yasawa resort flowing through dry spells

Nathan Hughes (standing at the back of scrum) will debut for the Flying Fijians against France. Photo: FRU
Rugby

Powerful No.8 options show strength: White

Fiji Bulikula forward Aliti Namoce during training. She is playing in Sunday's Women's Rugby League World Cup semi-final.
Rugby

Government, businesses urged to back Bulikula

Naitasiri head coach Timoci Tinaviti (left).
Rugby

Naitasiri ready for Ra challenge

bsp
Personal Finance

Your future deserves more than good intentions

Organised by Dream Events Fiji with the support of the Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji (SSDPSF), the event aims to bring communities together through cultural celebrations and festive activities.
What's On

Diwali Night Market to bring communities together in Suva

taxi
Transport

Dual citizens eligible for taxi permits: Minister