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GCC warns against political interference in chiefly affairs

Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says proposed changes must protect the their membership, funding and internal affairs from political interference.

Thursday 22 October 2026 | 06:30

GCC chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula

Great Council of Chiefs chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula.

Photo: Laiseana Nasiga

The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) has warned that its customary authority and independence must not be compromised by proposed constitutional amendments.

The GCC was responding to concerns raised by the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) over Bill No. 32 of 2026.

GCC chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula said proposed changes to Chapter 8, Section 152 must protect the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (BLV) from political interference in its membership, funding and internal affairs.

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SODELPA had called for urgent transparency from the Parliamentary Special Select Committee, warning that the proposed provisions could allow a parliamentary majority to determine membership, expose the Council to financial pressure and weaken its role in protecting iTaukei resource rights.

However, Ratu Viliame said the requirement for Parliament to provide for membership through written law should not be interpreted as giving politicians control over chiefly appointments.

“There is a fundamental distinction between making legal provision for an institution’s membership and assuming the customary authority through which its members derive their legitimacy and representation,” he said.

He said the Council would not support any interpretation that allowed political interests to manipulate its membership or undermine the authority of the vanua.

Ratu Viliame said the BLV had never received Government funding and sustained its activities through arrangements administered by the iTaukei Trust Fund Board.

“Accountability must not become a means of exerting improper influence over the Council’s deliberations, membership, leadership or administration.

“The integrity, independence and customary authority of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga must not be watered down or compromised,” he said.

He called for clear wording and safeguards to protect the Council’s customary foundations and independence.

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