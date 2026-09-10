Fiji has the third-highest HIV rate in the world, behind South Africa and Mozambique, says Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

The claim comes as Fiji grapples with a surge in new HIV diagnoses and Cabinet’s declaration of the outbreak as a national crisis.

He was speaking at the opening of the Pacific Dialogue on Transnational Organised Crime and Corrections at the Holiday Inn, Suva today.

"For your information, which is a very concerning matter to our nation, we are listed as the third country with the highest records of HIV, behind South Africa and Mozambique," Mr Turaga said.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya announced the declaration, citing 2,016 new diagnoses last year, up from 1,583 the year before.

"Cabinet has endorsed declaring the HIV outbreak a national crisis. So, we are declaring it a national crisis under emergency powers," Ms Tabuya said.

Under Chapter 9 of the 2013 Constitution, emergency powers allow certain rights to be temporarily limited, but only where strictly necessary.

By the end of 2025, 3,535 people were living with HIV in Fiji, with 1,979 on antiretroviral therapy.

Mr Turaga linked the crisis directly to corrections, saying drug use behind bars was fuelling transmission.

Fiji Corrections Service figures show 206 inmates are currently living with HIV, with prevalence among inmates rising to 9.3 per cent.

UNODC's Megumi Hara warned rising drug convictions could bring more HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis cases into prisons.

She said corrections staff also faced greater risk of corruption pressure as case numbers grew.

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