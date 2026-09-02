Mental health at heart of Keren Koroi’s Hibiscus journey

For Keren Koroi, mental health is about winning the battle in the mind before taking on the challenges outside it.

The 21-year-old Miss Grace Road contestant is using this year’s FMF Hibiscus Festival to advocate for “hope through mental health awareness and intentional action”.

Ms Koroi, from Tuvuca Village on Vanuabalavu, Lau, with maternal roots in Koro Island, Lomaiviti, believes caring for mental wellbeing can give people the strength and confidence to overcome challenges.

Her advocacy is also personal.

Ms Koroi entered the festival to confront her own fear of public speaking, putting herself on one of Suva’s biggest public stages to build her confidence.

Beyond mental health, contestants have been researching issues affecting Fiji’s communities.

Ms Koroi presented on climate change and how Fijian communities could develop local and culturally grounded solutions instead of relying solely on national or international assistance.

She said access to Government and international assistance was not always guaranteed, making community support important in addressing climate change and protecting the environment.

With the Hibiscus Festival marking its 70th anniversary, Ms Koroi said she was excited to meet former queens.

She is also fortunate to have former queen Melania Tora as her mentor.

Ms Koroi said Ms Tora had inspired her by showing that contestants could remain true to themselves while taking part in pageantry.



