Nation

Constitution Amendment Bill repeals FICAC Act

Section 229 states that, subject to the relevant transitional provisions and other provisions, two written laws would be repealed.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 09:00

FICAC

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 2007 would be repealed under the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

The repeal is expressly provided for in section 229 of the Bill.

Bill No. 32 of 2026 seeks to revise the 2013 Constitution and provide for the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji 2026.

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Section 229 states that, subject to the relevant transitional provisions and other provisions, two written laws would be repealed.

They are the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (Promulgation) Decree 2013 and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 2007.

The Bill also makes provision for investigations that are already under way when the changes commence.

Section 228 states: “An investigation commenced, but not completed, before the commencement may continue and be completed by the person or institution responsible for the investigation immediately before the commencement or the corresponding person or institution under this Constitution.”

Court or tribunal proceedings that have commenced but have not been determined immediately before commencement would also continue.

Existing warrants, summonses, writs, injunctions, orders or other court processes would remain valid according to their terms unless varied, discharged or set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The explanatory notes to the Constitution Amendment Bill confirm that section 229 “provides for the repeal of the 2013 Constitution and Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 2007.”

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