Nation

Dredging works at Labasa River expected soon to reduce flooding

Minister for Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna said he was aware of the flooding situation in Labasa and its impact on businesses and residents during the cyclone season.

Saturday 19 September 2026 | 12:00

Labasa River, dredging works, waterways, flooding risk, cyclone season

Labasa Town River urgently needs dredging works to reduce flooding risk during cyclone season

Sampras Anand

The Ministry of Waterways plans to deploy its newly acquired dredger to Labasa to remove years of sediment build-up in the town river and help mitigate recurring flooding.

Minister for Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna said he was aware of the flooding situation in Labasa and its impact on businesses and residents during the cyclone season.

Mr Tunabuna said the ministry purchased a new dredger last year and was now in the process of attaching the necessary equipment to make it fully operational.

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"We will bring this new dredger to the North to carry out critical dredging works," he assured.

When asked when dredging would begin, Mr Tunabuna said the work would be carried out during the cyclone season.

If delays persisted, the ministry would consider outsourcing other dredgers to undertake the work in Labasa.

Labasa Taxi Association general secretary Sujit Sharma said the critical work should be fast-tracked without further delays.

Mr Sharma said years of flooding had disrupted transportation networks and affected transport providers, an impact he believed could be reduced if the flooding problem was addressed.

Labasa Market Vendors and Farmers Association vice-president Waisea Makulau also supported the proposed dredging work.

The Labasa market area is among the worst affected during flooding, with vendors unable to sell when river water inundates the market premises because of its proximity to the riverbank.

Mr Makulau said littering also contributed to sediment build-up in the riverbed.

The Labasa Town river is connected to other river channels, including the Korotari River, where soil erosion from farming areas eventually flows into the town river, contributing to sediment build-up and reducing its depth.


Minister refutes non-payment claims

Mr Tunabuna also said contractors had been fully paid for completed works.

When asked whether there were any outstanding payments to contractors who had completed work, he responded, 'not that I know of'.

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