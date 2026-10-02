New law allows Navy to disable suspect ships with gunfire

The Fiji Navy will be able to use gunfire to disable a suspect ship as a last resort under the Maritime Powers Bill 2026, which has been passed by Parliament.

But officers cannot simply open fire.

The Bill states that a suspect ship must first be ordered to stop using a “clearly audible or visible signal” and must fail or refuse to comply.

Officers must also exhaust all other reasonable means of stopping the ship, or those means must be impracticable, before force is used.

The Bill states that firearm use to disable a ship may only be used “as a last resort”.

It also requires the force to be used in a way that minimises the risk of death or injury.

The Bill gives the Navy and other authorised enforcement officers powers to board, search, detain and seize ships reasonably suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

These powers can apply in Fiji waters and, in certain circumstances, beyond Fiji waters.

The Bill also sets strict conditions on the use of firearms against people.

It states that firearms may only be used by officers authorised to use them and, against a person, only under the instruction of the commanding officer where it is necessary to prevent death or serious injury and less extreme measures are insufficient.

Any use of force must be reported in writing to the Commander, who must forward the report to the responsible Minister and the Maritime Security Operations Centre.

The Bill also requires an annual report covering maritime operations, including boardings, searches, detentions, seizures, arrests, complaints and use-of-force incidents, to be tabled in Parliament.

Its explanatory note states that the Bill provides a “comprehensive framework” for maritime powers and must be applied consistently with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Parliament’s voting records show the Maritime Powers Bill 2026 was passed on September 29.

The Bill will come into force on a date or dates appointed by the Minister through a Gazette notice, following the required assent process.

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