Nation

New law allows Navy to disable suspect ships with gunfire

Maritime Powers Bill requires officers to exhaust other reasonable means before using force.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 16:00

navy

The Fiji Navy will be able to use gunfire to disable a suspect ship as a last resort under the Maritime Powers Bill 2026, which has been passed by Parliament.

But officers cannot simply open fire.

The Bill states that a suspect ship must first be ordered to stop using a “clearly audible or visible signal” and must fail or refuse to comply.

Related stories

Officers must also exhaust all other reasonable means of stopping the ship, or those means must be impracticable, before force is used.

The Bill states that firearm use to disable a ship may only be used “as a last resort”.

It also requires the force to be used in a way that minimises the risk of death or injury.

The Bill gives the Navy and other authorised enforcement officers powers to board, search, detain and seize ships reasonably suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

These powers can apply in Fiji waters and, in certain circumstances, beyond Fiji waters.

The Bill also sets strict conditions on the use of firearms against people.

It states that firearms may only be used by officers authorised to use them and, against a person, only under the instruction of the commanding officer where it is necessary to prevent death or serious injury and less extreme measures are insufficient.

Any use of force must be reported in writing to the Commander, who must forward the report to the responsible Minister and the Maritime Security Operations Centre.

The Bill also requires an annual report covering maritime operations, including boardings, searches, detentions, seizures, arrests, complaints and use-of-force incidents, to be tabled in Parliament.

Its explanatory note states that the Bill provides a “comprehensive framework” for maritime powers and must be applied consistently with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Parliament’s voting records show the Maritime Powers Bill 2026 was passed on September 29.

The Bill will come into force on a date or dates appointed by the Minister through a Gazette notice, following the required assent process.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Chief Justice Salesi Temo.
Nation

Court officials ordered to hand over records in cocaine probe

The Suva Courthouse.
Nation

Kumar questions security failure in High Court cocaine case

Police forensic officers conduct investigations into missing exhibits at the Suva Courthouse on October 1, 2026.
Nation

Police warn against misinformation, baseless social media accusations

Heat is on as teams battle for a spot in the quarters
Rugby

Top of the table clash

Lanky Bula FC defender Scott Wara
Football

Wara joins Rewa for IDC title defence

Powerhouse centre Seta Bituniyata
Rugby

Seta Bituniyata named Best Pro D2 Player of the Year

Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and Pasifika Communities Universities (PCU) - director Eci Naisele (left) and Pro Chancellor Akanisi Kedrayate 1.jpg
Technology

Universities struggle to detect students using AI

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers