Drugs, ammunition seized in Western Division raids

Drugs and ammunition were seized during a series of police-led raids across the Western Division, resulting in the arrest of four suspects who remain in custody as investigations continue.

A raid conducted by Nadi Police in Solovi late last night led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of plastic packets containing white crystals believed to be illicit drugs.

Officers also confiscated ammunition during the operation.

Police confirmed that one of the suspects has a prior history of alleged involvement in drug-related activities.





Confiscated drugs.





In a separate operation in Lautoka, a joint taskforce comprising Police and Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel conducted a raid that resulted in the seizure of plastic packets containing white substances and green leaves believed to be marijuana.

The suspect was taken into custody as investigations continue.

Another joint operation was carried out in Legalega by the same taskforce, with police reporting positive findings. Details of the items seized have not yet been released.

All four suspects remain in police custody while the seized substances undergo analysis to determine their composition.

The ammunition seized during the Solovi raid will be handed over to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for inspection.

Police are urging members of the public to report criminal activity, suspicious behaviour or information related to drugs by calling Crime Stoppers on 1681.

Photos or videos can also be sent via WhatsApp, Viber or Signal on 9905922.