Top of the table clash

The heat is on in this Saturday’s Skipper Cup clash as the provincial teams chase for a top eight finish to claim a quarterfinal spot.

The feature match is the top of Skipper Cup points table clash between host Naitasiri against McDonald’s Nadi side at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Speaking to SUNsports on Tuesday, Nadi head coach Cohan Politini said they have put a greater emphasis on their set pieces.

“This is a big game coming up,” Politini said.

“We’re expecting to play in the wet and we’ve to prepare for such condition. That is why we’ve to tightened up, especially in our set pieces. We’re going to keep working on our scrums and we’ve got on with it.”

He has also placed a demand on discipline and accuracy from his forwards, particularly at scrum time as they prepare for another physical battle.

Last Saturday, Nadi beat defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo 33-31 while Naitasiri walloped Nadroga 35-20.

Politini said that Nadi would be looking to build on their hard-fought win over Malolo, while Naitasiri aims to use their home conditions to their advantage.

“Due to the wet conditions, the battle upfront is going to prove crucial,” he added.

Battle in Wairiki

Meanwhile, the FMF Suva rugby team arrived in Taveuni yesterday.

Suva is at sixth spot with 26 points while Merchant Finance Taveuni is placed eighth with 23 points. Both teams need a win to cement their spot for the quarterfinals.

Veteran Suva lock Koli Tamanitoakula said despite losing to Fresh Choice Tailevu 22-17 last Saturday, they’re determined to turn thing around against Taveuni.

“It’s been a long season, and we’ve been producing mixed results,” he told FRU Media.

“We’ve been faced with many challenges, but it does not dampen our spirit to keep fighting for Suva. The officials and players are united for this cause to win, so we can play in the quarterfinal, semi-final and the final.”

Tamanitoakula said Taveuni is a vanua-based team, and they are expecting a torrid encounter from them.

“For Suva, the officials and players come from different provinces in the country. We don’t have much support except for our families.

“We’re going to give our all and try to lift our game to the next level so we can register another win,” he added.

What’s on Saturday