Narayan seeks bail while challenging rape conviction

A 65-year-old Nadi businessman who has been sentenced to eight years, 11 months and 10 days in prison for rape and sexual assault, is seeking bail while challenging his conviction and sentence.

Lekh Ram Narayan, managing director of ABBCO Builders, was sentenced by Justice Sekonaia Vodokisolomone in June after being convicted of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault involving a female employee.

Narayan, who is eligible for parole after serving seven years, appeared before Justice Vodokisolomone at the High Court in Lautoka yesterday.

Bail Bid Hits Jurisdiction Hurdle

Narayan’s lawyer, Ronald Rajesh Gordon told the court that an application for bail pending appeal had been filed.

Prosecutor Sheenal Swastika asked that the application be struck out, submitting that the appellate court should determine the matter.

Mr Gordon acknowledged that the application had been pending in the Court of Appeal for about three months without being determined.

Justice Vodokisolomone is expected to deliver a written ruling on October 9 on the jurisdictional issue surrounding the bail application.

The offences for which Narayan was convicted occurred on December 27, 2018, and January 15, 2019.

The court previously heard that the first incident occurred at the company’s office, where Narayan sexually assaulted the female employee.

The prosecution case was that the victim was coerced into consuming alcohol before the assault and that Narayan continued despite her resistance and pleas.

The court also heard that Narayan allegedly exploited his position of authority and the victim’s vulnerability.

Second Incident Led to Police Report

The second incident allegedly occurred on January 15, 2019, when Narayan called the woman to his residence on the pretext of collecting office files.

The prosecution said Narayan attempted another sexual assault while the two were alone, but the woman resisted and managed to escape.

The victim subsequently reported the incidents to police, leading to Narayan’s arrest and prosecution.

The court heard that the incidents had a significant impact on the victim, including affecting her ability to work for an extended period.

Narayan is married and has four children.