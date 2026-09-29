Rugby

Seta Bituniyata named Best Pro D2 Player of the Year

The former Fiji sevens forward produced 14 tries, 88 tackles and 43 offloads for Provence last season.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 07:30

Updated 30 September 2026 | 10:50 FJT

Powerhouse centre Seta Bituniyata

Powerhouse centre Seta Bituniyata.

Photo: Supplied

Powerhouse centre Seta Bituniyata was recently named the Best Pro D2 Player of the Year.

This came just two days after he was added to the Flying Fijians’ 60-member squad for the November Nations Championship.

The former Fiji men’s rugby sevens forward had an outstanding season for his club, Provence.

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Pro D2 is the second-tier professional rugby union club competition in France, operated by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby.

Last season, the 31-year-old impressed with 14 tries, 88 tackles and 43 offloads, including the second-best tally for tackles and a season record for offloads.

Throughout last season, Bituniyata tormented defences while slowing down opposing attacks, helping Provence reach the Pro D2 final.

Feedback: tevita.w@fijisun.com.fj

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