Nation

Five students transferred after drug incidents at schools

Education Ministry says disciplinary action depends on severity of offences.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 08:30

Ministry of Education

Five secondary school students in Suva and Nausori have been forced to leave their schools this term over drug-related cases, with the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council stepping in to help find them new schools.

Council chief executive officer Josua Naisele said the students were among those referred to the council after being told by school principals to find other schools.

“When they come to us, we do counselling and then we have to look for the school for the students,” he said.

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Mr Naisele said the majority of students referred to the council after being removed from schools were involved in drug-related cases.

He said the council had to find alternative schools because school heads did not want the students to remain at their schools.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu said the ministry had established processes for dealing with students involved in serious incidents.

He said students could be suspended or transferred to another school, depending on the seriousness of the incident.

“They had advised the ministry first before action was taken,” he said.

“There is a checklist system and based on the weight of the incident, a decision will be made accordingly. One, the student could face suspension or taken to another school. Police is the last resort, again depending on the seriousness of the case.”

He said students transferred under the process would be split among different schools rather than placed together.

Mr Vanawalu said parents would first be brought in for discussions and evidence considered before action was taken.


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