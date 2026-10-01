36 votes needed for Constitution Bill

Parliament will debate the second reading of the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 today, with the Coalition Government needing at least 36 votes in the 53-member House to send it to a special committee.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said the Government was ready for the debate and had named its members to the committee, which would have 30 days to review the Bill.

This masthead approached the Opposition and other political parties yesterday. They declined to comment but said they were going through the Bill to be ready.

The Government has 38 votes on paper, but the National Federation Party and SODELPA have not ruled out taking a different position.





What’s next?

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has said he has no backup plan. If the Bill fails, he said Fiji would go straight to an election.

If it passes, the committee will return in November for the third reading, which also requires two-thirds support, followed by a referendum.

Mr Turaga is urging people to take part. “It will be your duty as citizens to participate in the referendum,” he said.





CDD: ‘Downgrade’ from CRC draft

The Centre for Democracy and Dialogue (CDD) yesterday said the Bill was a “significant downgrade” from the draft proposed by the Constitution Review Commission (CRC).

CDD chief executive officer Nilesh Lal said the Bill removed the Prime Minister’s term limit and the Cabinet size cap and gave the Government a 4:2 majority on the Constitutional Offices Commission.

He also criticised Section 40, which allows “lawful and moderate chastisement” of children.