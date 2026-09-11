Tougher scholarship rules for failing students

Tertiary students who repeatedly fail to meet academic requirements will face tougher financial consequences under revised scholarship and loan rules coming into effect in 2027.





The revised approach is to ensure that gov­ernment investment is showing the value of its money.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said the amendments are done to improve en­forcement and accountability.

"Students placed on first probation will continue to receive their normal allowance, recognising that they may require initial support and time to adjust to improve their academic performance. However, if placed on a second probation, students will con­tinue to study, but will no longer receive al­lowances and only their tuition fees will be covered," he said.

"Allowances will be reinstated once stu­dents successfully meet the required GPA or pass rate, thereby incentivising timely aca­demic recovery."

Students placed on suspension after two consecutive periods of probation would re­ceive neither tuition funding nor allowances until they demonstrated that they had met the required academic standards.

The changes come as the Government pre­pares to support 23,137 new and continuing students through tertiary scholarship and loan services, with a budget allocation of $160 million.

Students placed on first probation will continue to receive their normal allowance, recognising that they may require initial support and time to adjust to improve their academic performance. However, if placed on a second probation, students will con­tinue to study, but will no longer receive al­lowances and only their tuition fees will be covered, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro

The minister also announced changes to the payment system of student allowances.

"Students' allowance will be disbursed in at least four installments instead of the current two-batch payment system. These changes aim to promote better financial management and budgeting discipline among students."

The Government also raised the academic entry requirement for its Hardship Assis­tance Scheme which meant students who have privately completed one year of full­time study and met the other requirements would need a 67 per cent cumulative GPA to qualify.

Five hundred awards will be avail­able under the scheme.



