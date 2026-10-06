Pacific must claim climate finance as reparation: Kwansing

Kiribati Minister for Women, Youth, Sport and Social Affairs Ruth Cross Kwansing says Pacific nations should stop asking for climate money "cap in hand" and start claiming it as reparation, following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) climate ruling.

Ms Kwansing spoke yesterday at a Pre-COP31 side event in Nadi.

"It's not cap in hand, it's reparation, and it's what needs to happen as a result of what is happening to you," she said.

She admitted the change would not be easy because it involves huge sums of money and technical support.

Ms Kwansing said young people carry the heaviest load. Work with Tungaru Youth Action in Kiribati showed growing fear about the future.

"What does anxiety come from? It comes from a feeling of powerlessness," she said.

She said that feeling grows when youth lack the money, skills and support to build solutions for their communities.

To help, Kiribati has started the KiriLEAD Program. It strengthens the ministry division that looks after more than 900 community groups and NGOs.

"How many are really functioning at the level that they can do impactful work?" she asked.

Ms Kwansing said stronger groups could receive climate funds and deliver projects to communities.

She also asked what happens when big polluting countries miss their national climate targets, known as NDCs.

"If you are not able to honour those NDCs, what next?" she said.

Pre-COP31 in Nadi ends on Thursday.