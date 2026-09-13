Nation

Three more arrested over alleged taxi robbery in Nabua

Three men aged 27, 23 and 21 arrested in Southern Division Task Force operation

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 19:00

police

Three more men have been arrested in connection with an alleged aggravated robbery involving a taxi driver in Nabua, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to four.

Police said a raid conducted by the Southern Division Task Force this afternoon led to the arrest of three men aged 27, 23 and 21. The trio is currently being questioned at Nabua Police Station.

The latest arrests follow the earlier detention of a man in his 20s at Sukanaivalu Road on Saturday morning.

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According to Police, the four suspects are alleged to have hired the victim’s taxi from Narere to Nabua. Upon reaching their destination, they allegedly robbed the taxi driver of his watch and cash before fleeing.

The Southern Division Task Force launched a series of operations following the incident, resulting in the arrests.

Investigations are continuing as Police work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery.




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