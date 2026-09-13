Tourism

Double recognition for Fiji Marriott Momi Bay

General Manager Silvano Dressino also receives Marriott’s Serve 360 Leadership Award

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 16:30

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay General Manager Silvano Dressino (fourth from left) with senior staff during the celebration.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay General Manager Silvano Dressino (fourth from left) with senior staff during the celebration.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay has received two accolades at Marriott International’s recent ANZP General Managers Conference, being named Hotel of the Year while General Manager Silvano Dressino received the Serve 360 Leadership Award.

The Hotel of the Year award reflects a strong 12 months for the resort across guest experience, team culture and performance.

During the period, the resort achieved 91 per cent Marriott Bonvoy occupancy, ranking it among the region’s top-performing properties, while continuing to focus on the guest experience through its award-winning Quan Spa, dining venues and signature resort experiences.

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Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay general manager Silvano Dressino said, “This recognition means a great deal to our whole team.

“It reflects the exceptional experiences our associates create for guests every day, and our genuine commitment to the communities around us. Fiji is a place built on generosity, and I see it in this team every single day.”

He said the awards acknowledged Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay’s ongoing focus on guest experience, associate culture and community engagement, which would remain key priorities for the resort in the year ahead.

The resort’s ongoing partnership with the World Surf League, now in its third year, has further strengthened its international profile, generating more than 7.7 million global views.

The resort recorded 96 per cent associate engagement and 94 per cent leadership scores across its 545 associates in Marriott’s most recent internal pulse survey, according to the resort.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay was also awarded the Great Place to Work Certification for 2026.

The Serve 360 Leadership Award, which recognises individuals who champion Marriott International’s global sustainability and community engagement programme, was presented to Mr Dressino.

The award recognised his hands-on approach to community engagement through regular involvement with local villages and schools, while embedding sustainability and social impact into the resort’s day-to-day operations.

These community partnerships have included support for Daulomani Safe Home and Sigatoka Hospital, alongside education and inclusion programmes with schools including Sigatoka Special School.

Under Mr Dressino’s leadership, the resort has delivered 97 community initiatives, contributed more than 1,540 volunteer hours and raised over US$32,000 (FJ$70,924.80) for UNICEF’s Check Out for Children programme, ranking second globally among Marriott properties.

He has also championed environmental initiatives including the planting of more than 800 mangroves and the removal of over 500kg of shoreline waste, contributing to the resort’s EarthCheck Silver Certification.

Beyond the resort, he continues to mentor emerging talent through the Fiji Next Gen Business Council and strengthen relationships across the broader Marriott Bonvoy network in Fiji.

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