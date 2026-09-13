Ra Race lays groundwork for 2027 Coast-to-Coast Ultra

Organisers of the inaugural Fiji Adventure Race: Mangroves to Mountains are working with international partners to create a flagship Coast-to-Coast Ultra as a major international endurance event.

The event will bring athletes from across the globe to experience the challenge of traversing Fiji from north to south over five days.

The race is more than a physical test. It is a cultural journey designed to showcase Fiji’s rich history, landscapes and vibrant communities.

The 2026 race will lay the foundations for the larger event in 2027 by testing the course and logistics for the first two days.

Nanumi Au Eco Village hosted the two-day event, with 17 ultra runners setting off at first light on the first leg of the 68-kilometre course.

The first day featured a 30-kilometre stretch from Nanumi Au to Nananu Village, passing below the Nakauvadra Ridge before a steep climb through Yaqara farmland.

Runners spent the night at Nananu Village before tackling the more demanding 38-kilometre second leg on Saturday through to Savulelele Waterfall, near Nabalesere Village.

Event co-ordinator Marita Manley, from Talanoa Treks, said the lead-up had confirmed what organisers hoped for when they mapped the route.

“This is a test event for a larger event next year, and we’re really thankful for the time and commitment the community in Ra has put into this event. This course is not about competing with other runners - it is a competition against the terrain and yourself,” Ms Manley said.

Conditions were expected to be typical for the season, with warm and humid weather and the possibility of a tropical shower.

Runners were briefed to pace themselves through the heat and take advantage of stream crossings to cool down along the way.

Spectators and well-wishers were welcomed to see the runners off at Nanumi Au Eco Village from early last Friday morning or join them at the finish line at Nabalesere.

Adi Ili, from Nabalesere, said the community was delighted to serve as the finish line and was excited to see events such as this coming to the Ra area.

Ms Manley thanked event sponsor Vodafone and Tourism Suncoast partners, including Nanumi Au Eco Village, Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited, Rakiraki Town Council, iTaukei Affairs Board, iTaukei Trust Fund Board and Fiji Pine.

She also acknowledged the eight communities along the route for making the adventure possible.