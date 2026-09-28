PM announces passing of Assistant Minister Kuridrani

Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Inosi Kuridrani has died following a short illness.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced Mr Kuridrani’s passing in Parliament this morning, saying he died last night.

“I bring sad tidings about the death of a member of the Government coalition,” Mr Rabuka said.

“He passed away last night and details will be provided once it comes to hand.

“The Honourable Inosi Kuridrani has left the ranks – I send condolences to his family, to the vanua Nakuruvakarua and to honourable members of the house.”

Members of Parliament observed a minute of silence in honour of Mr Kuridrani.

Speaker of Parliament Filimone Jitoko said those who knew Mr Kuridrani and had the privilege of working with him would understand that, in keeping with his character and persona, Parliament should continue its work uninterrupted in his honour.

Mr Kuridrani served as Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry and was also deputy chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Natural Resources.

Further details surrounding his passing are expected to be released later.