Youth urged to break silence and reject HIV stigma

Young people have been challenged to break the silence around Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), reject stigma and have the courage to support those affected by the virus.

The message was delivered to youths across Fiji as they marked Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) Special Sunday under this year’s theme, “Jesus is the Only Hope.”

At Daku Methodist Church in Tailevu on Sunday, MYF leader Jovilisi Raiyawa called on young people to take the HIV issue seriously and not allow fear or shame to prevent them from seeking information, testing or support.

He said faith should give young people the courage to face difficult issues in their communities and stand with people who may feel rejected because of their HIV status.

Mr Raiyawa encouraged youths to make responsible choices, look after one another and avoid judging people living with HIV.





Daku Methodist Church MYF Leader Jovilisi Raiyawa. Photo - Methodist Church of Fiji.





“Young people could play an important role in changing attitudes by speaking openly about HIV and encouraging others to seek help when needed,” Mr Raiyawa said.

Daku Methodist Church Circuit Minister Manasa Baba said the church had a responsibility to guide and support young people as they faced issues affecting their lives.

“The Church wanted youths to have a safe space to ask questions, learn about HIV and seek help without fear of being judged,” Mr Baba said.

He also stressed the importance of compassion, saying people living with HIV should not be pushed away or treated differently because of their status.

Meanwhile, the message comes as Fiji faces a sharp rise in HIV infections.

More than 2,000 new HIV diagnoses were recorded in 2025, with new diagnoses increasing by 27 per cent compared with the previous year.

The figures have raised concern over the need for greater awareness, prevention, testing and support, particularly among young people.

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