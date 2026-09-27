Government has been urged to recognise Indigenous people and coastal communities as key implementers of Fiji’s climate response.

The call was made by Macuata youth representative Laisani Sepo during the Fiji Media Association’s Pre-COP31 Climate Change Town Hall in Savusavu last Wednesday.

Ms Sepo said communities had protected natural resources and coral reefs for generations, long before climate change became a national and international agenda.

“What can the Government do to make sure that they are not only represented in discussions, but as an implementer in coping with the challenges that they are facing in the different communities?” she asked.

In response, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu acknowledged the importance of traditional knowledge in addressing climate change.

“It’s true, given that knowledge have already been there, and some probably need to be updated to the new generation that we have, rather than relying on foreign solutions,” he said.

He said Fiji’s COP delegation included Indigenous representatives and highlighted traditional knowledge and Indigenous rights as areas Fiji had advanced in international negotiations.

“These are some of the forums where when it’s held here, or the funding comes, the things can go down to the communities,” Mr Bulitavu said.

The discussion highlighted calls for greater recognition of Indigenous knowledge in Fiji’s climate action.

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