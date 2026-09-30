Nation

PM blames ‘rogue elements’ for alleged $50m cocaine theft, tampering

Mr Rabuka says individuals responsible will be held accountable and face the consequences of their actions.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 16:30

Updated 30 September 2026 | 17:44 FJT

Prime MInister Sitiveni Rabuka outside Parliament on 28, 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka outside Parliament on September 28, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has blamed "rogue elements" for the alleged theft and tampering of more than $50 million worth of cocaine linked to two separate drug cases from the Suva High Court Registry exhibit room.

Mr Rabuka said the incident should not undermine public confidence in the courts.

"The judiciary is something that we cannot afford not to trust," he said.

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He maintained that those allegedly involved did not represent the institution as a whole.

"It's a person, not the whole judiciary," Mr Rabuka said.

Asked what immediate measures would be put in place to prevent a similar incident from occurring, he said Cabinet had not yet discussed the matter.

"We are coming after them. They are going to face the consequences of their actions," he said.


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