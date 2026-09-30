Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has blamed "rogue elements" for the alleged theft and tampering of more than $50 million worth of cocaine linked to two separate drug cases from the Suva High Court Registry exhibit room.

Mr Rabuka said the incident should not undermine public confidence in the courts.

"The judiciary is something that we cannot afford not to trust," he said.

He maintained that those allegedly involved did not represent the institution as a whole.

"It's a person, not the whole judiciary," Mr Rabuka said.

Asked what immediate measures would be put in place to prevent a similar incident from occurring, he said Cabinet had not yet discussed the matter.

"We are coming after them. They are going to face the consequences of their actions," he said.



