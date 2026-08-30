PM calls for wider fight against poverty

Fiji cannot tackle poverty by looking at income alone, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka calling for rural and maritime communities to be better connected to jobs, markets, finance, technology and essential services.

Speaking at FRIEND Fiji’s 25th anniversary celebration at its headquarters in Tuvu, Lautoka, on Saturday, Mr Rabuka said poverty was also influenced by the cost of living, access to essential services, employment opportunities, climate-related shocks, food security and economic opportunities.

“In 2019, the Household Income and Expenditure Survey provided a very important baseline, reporting that approximately 29.9 per cent of Fijians were living below the basic needs poverty line,” he said.

“But poverty cannot be understood through income alone.”

Mr Rabuka said the Government had announced in the 2026-2027 National Budget that it would continue assisting about 130,000 Fijians through existing social welfare, pension and aftercare programmes.

However, he said Government assistance alone could not address the wider challenges facing vulnerable communities.

“We require a more pragmatic partnership with the involvement and support of key alliances with private industry, with civil society, with donor agencies, with development partners, with communities and with NGOs such as FRIEND, to foster unity and social cohesion at all levels,” he said.

Mr Rabuka said rural and maritime communities needed access to markets, infrastructure, finance, technology and skills to participate meaningfully in the national economy.

He said Government remained committed to ensuring Fijians, particularly those in rural and remote maritime areas, were not left behind in national development.

“Our communities, our people, our youth and our children will continue to be at the centre of discussions surrounding climate change, poverty alleviation, sustainable development and inclusive growth,” he said.





‘Make the weakest stronger’

Mr Rabuka drew on his own family experience to highlight the importance of communities helping those facing hardship.

He recalled how villagers contributed towards his father’s education after his grandfather died.

“People of my village contributed to help send him to school.

“When I saw him returning the favour, I did not know he was returning the favour. It was just something that village people and village living expected of those of us who were more powerful than the rest, and that's communal living, always contribute to make the weakest stronger.

“That’s what FRIEND is all about,” he said.

Mr Rabuka said organisations such as FRIEND could help people develop skills, become economically independent and contribute to national development.

He also recalled returning to his village after serving in Lebanon in 1981 and being surprised that some villagers associated senior military ranks with Europeans.

He said such attitudes demonstrated the need to help rural communities overcome limitations in their expectations of what they could achieve.

“Do not allow ourselves to be shackled by the notion that we are poor,” he said.





Partnerships needed

Mr Rabuka congratulated FRIEND Fiji on 25 years of service and acknowledged its work with rural, marginalised and underserved communities.

“Lasting national progress is built on partnerships.”

“By bringing together the strength of Government, the strength of communities, the strength of civil society, the strength of the private sector and development partners, we can address complex challenges and deliver outcomes that benefit both present and future generations,” he said.

FRIEND Fiji began its work in December 2001 and was founded by current Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Mr Rabuka congratulated Ms Kiran for her vision and acknowledged FRIEND’s staff and management for their contribution.

“Fiji’s journey towards achieving high-income status will require sustained commitment, innovation and a shared determination to realise the full potential of our people, our resources and our economy,” he said.