Police officer, partner charged over alleged assault of child
The pair have been jointly charged with one count of Act Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.
Wednesday 07 October 2026 | 10:00
The pair have been jointly charged with one count of Act Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.
A police officer and his partner have been charged with allegedly assaulting a child.
The pair have been jointly charged with one count of Act Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.
They are expected to appear before the Nasinu Magistrates Court today, Wednesday, October 7, 2026.
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The police officer had earlier been implicated in the alleged assault involving the child.