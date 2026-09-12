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Sisterhood beyond the jubilee

Alumnae from Fiji and around the world reunite in Suva to celebrate their shared journey and strengthen global connections.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 13:00

St. Joseph's Secondary school alumnae during the 70th platinum jubilee celebration at Schjool hall on September 11, 2026.

St. Joseph's Secondary school alumnae during the 70th platinum jubilee celebration at Schjool hall on September 11, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The weeklong Saint Joseph's Secondary School alumnae cel­ebrations are ultimately about strengthening sisterhood bonds among former students and continu­ing the legacy of the institution.

Saint Joseph students


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"Our hope is that we will just be stronger and more united," St Jo­seph's alumnae vice president Talei Tora said.

Saint Joseph Brass Band

Saint Joseph School Band

Photo: Ronald Kumar


"The alumnae would continue build­ing their global connections beyond the platinum jubilee celebrations. "What we're doing is we're creating a global sisterhood of empowering women because that's what St. Jo­seph's did," Ms Tora said.

"It empowered us to be strong, cou­rageous, bold, fearless women."

St Joseph's Secondary school alumnae and students at the Law and Governance session on September 8th, 2026. Photo: Talei Roko

St Joseph's Secondary school alumnae and students at the Law and Governance session on September 8th, 2026.

Photo: Talei Roko


Former students residing in all corners of the globe have converged in Suva this week to celebrate the school's legacy.

"What we have is a global celebra­tion, a global sisterhood, where all of our alumnae have come in from all over the world and all over Fiji to cel­ebrate, to reminisce, to give thanks for the journey of where we started from here in Waimanu Road" she said yes­terday.

St. Joseph's Secondary school alumnae during the 70th platinum jubilee celebration at the school hall on September 11, 2026. Photo: Ronald Kumar

St. Joseph's Secondary school alumnae during the 70th platinum jubilee celebration at the school hall on September 11, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar


Today, the alumnae will gather for a Pacific Market Day, followed by the Pacific Elegance Gala in the evening.

Ms Tora said the final events would provide another opportunity for old scholars to reconnect and celebrate their shared history.

SJSS


The celebrations conclude on Sun­day with a closing mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at 1pm.


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