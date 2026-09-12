Sisterhood beyond the jubilee
Alumnae from Fiji and around the world reunite in Suva to celebrate their shared journey and strengthen global connections.
Saturday 12 September 2026 | 13:00
St. Joseph's Secondary school alumnae during the 70th platinum jubilee celebration at Schjool hall on September 11, 2026.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
The weeklong Saint Joseph's Secondary School alumnae celebrations are ultimately about strengthening sisterhood bonds among former students and continuing the legacy of the institution.
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"Our hope is that we will just be stronger and more united," St Joseph's alumnae vice president Talei Tora said.
Saint Joseph School Band
Photo: Ronald Kumar
"The alumnae would continue building their global connections beyond the platinum jubilee celebrations. "What we're doing is we're creating a global sisterhood of empowering women because that's what St. Joseph's did," Ms Tora said.
"It empowered us to be strong, courageous, bold, fearless women."
St Joseph's Secondary school alumnae and students at the Law and Governance session on September 8th, 2026.
Photo: Talei Roko
Former students residing in all corners of the globe have converged in Suva this week to celebrate the school's legacy.
"What we have is a global celebration, a global sisterhood, where all of our alumnae have come in from all over the world and all over Fiji to celebrate, to reminisce, to give thanks for the journey of where we started from here in Waimanu Road" she said yesterday.
St. Joseph's Secondary school alumnae during the 70th platinum jubilee celebration at the school hall on September 11, 2026.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
Today, the alumnae will gather for a Pacific Market Day, followed by the Pacific Elegance Gala in the evening.
Ms Tora said the final events would provide another opportunity for old scholars to reconnect and celebrate their shared history.
The celebrations conclude on Sunday with a closing mass at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at 1pm.