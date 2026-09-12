Education

USP graduates urged to look beyond personal success and serve others

Pro-Chancellor Siosiua Utoikamanu tells graduates their success carries a responsibility to serve and lead others

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 16:00

USP graduation-New Chancellor Falani

­ University of South Pacific graduates following their graduation ceremony on September 10, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

University of the South Pa­cific (USP) graduates were challenged to look beyond personal success to serve, lead and uplift future generations.

USP Pro-Chancellor and chair of Council and Interim Management Group, Siosiua Utoikamanu deliv­ered the message during the Sep­tember Graduation Day 2 ceremony at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Friday.

Usp graduates

Related stories

About 462 students graduated, contributing to 1341 students from across the region who were con­ferred qualifications this week.

Mr Utoikamanu reminded gradu­ates that their achievements were made possible through the support and sacrifices of others and that they now carry a responsibility to contribute to what came next.

"Every person sitting here today is the beneficiary of something that somebody else helped create," he said.

USP


He urged graduates to recognise the role of their families, friends,teachers and communities in their journeys and to carry that same spirit of responsibility into their fu­ture careers.

"There is also responsibility be­cause eventually, we become the people responsible for what hap­pens next," he said.

Graduate speaker Nikita Natasha Padarath also reflected on perse­verance, sharing how she balanced full-time employment with evening studies while changing direction to pursue what genuinely interested her.

The Bachelor of Law graduate en­couraged her fellow graduates to value their education as a lifelong asset.

USP


Graduates from the School of Ac­counting, Finance and Economics, School of Pacific Arts, Communica­tion and Education, and School of Law and Social Sciences received their qualifications during the cer­emony.

They joined more than 60,000 USP alumni, contributing to develop­ment across the Pacific and beyond.

Explore more on these topics

GraduationFiji

Most popular

Vehicles destroyed by fire at the site. Photo: Mereleki Nai.
Nation

Worker injured, workshop 80 per cent damaged in Lautoka fire

Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa. Photo: Asenaca Ratu
Politics

GCC won’t enter Government’s ‘cassava patch’ to delay election: Ro Teimumu

Biman at Magistrate Court4
Courts and Law

Biman Prasad lawyers to seek permanent stay over alleged evidence nondisclosure

Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka rugby players and supporters after their Skipper Cup against Suva at Bidesi Park, Suva, on September 11, 2026. Lautoka drew with Suva 17-17. Photo: Tevita Wesele.
Rugby

Maroons back on track, Tailevu next

Naitasiri
Rugby

Hillmen wary of Navosa

National sevens and Kadavu first five eight Terio Taman
Rugby

Flying Fijians name four uncapped players for Canada PNC clash

Western Sydney International Airport in Australia. Inset: Fiji Airways Boeing 737 MAX 8
Travel

Fiji Airways launches direct flights to Western Sydney

The new cardless payment option allows passengers to scan QR codes generated through the official e-ticketing mobile app, providing an alternative to using physical cards.
Transport

QR payment launched for Fiji bus fares

Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital.
Health

Fiji, UAE discuss potential new wing for CWM Hospital