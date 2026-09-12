USP graduates urged to look beyond personal success and serve others
Pro-Chancellor Siosiua Utoikamanu tells graduates their success carries a responsibility to serve and lead others
Saturday 12 September 2026 | 16:00
University of South Pacific graduates following their graduation ceremony on September 10, 2026.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
University of the South Pacific (USP) graduates were challenged to look beyond personal success to serve, lead and uplift future generations.
USP Pro-Chancellor and chair of Council and Interim Management Group, Siosiua Utoikamanu delivered the message during the September Graduation Day 2 ceremony at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Friday.
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About 462 students graduated, contributing to 1341 students from across the region who were conferred qualifications this week.
Mr Utoikamanu reminded graduates that their achievements were made possible through the support and sacrifices of others and that they now carry a responsibility to contribute to what came next.
"Every person sitting here today is the beneficiary of something that somebody else helped create," he said.
He urged graduates to recognise the role of their families, friends,teachers and communities in their journeys and to carry that same spirit of responsibility into their future careers.
"There is also responsibility because eventually, we become the people responsible for what happens next," he said.
Graduate speaker Nikita Natasha Padarath also reflected on perseverance, sharing how she balanced full-time employment with evening studies while changing direction to pursue what genuinely interested her.
The Bachelor of Law graduate encouraged her fellow graduates to value their education as a lifelong asset.
Graduates from the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics, School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education, and School of Law and Social Sciences received their qualifications during the ceremony.
They joined more than 60,000 USP alumni, contributing to development across the Pacific and beyond.