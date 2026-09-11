Nation

Ram Sami workers' strike enters eighth day as paydispute continues

Ministry-facilitated mediation produces partial agreement, but union and company remain divided over employment terms

Friday 11 September 2026 | 13:00

Updated 11 September 2026 | 14:17 FJT

Ruci Waicadre with fellow workers of Ram Sami on strike in Nasinu on September 4, 2026.

Ruci Waicadre (closest to camera) with fellow workers of Ram Sami on strike in Nasinu on September 4, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

A strike by 45 Ram Sami & Sons workers has entered its eighth day without a collective agreement being reached between the company and the National Union of Workers.

The workers went on strike last Thursday over pay and working conditions after more than two-and-a-half years of negotiations failed to produce an agreement covering their employment conditions.

The Ministry of Employment stepped in last Friday and facilitated mediation between the two parties on Tuesday.

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The meeting lasted more than two hours but ended without a full agreement, with the union and company unable to resolve their differences over the proposed employment terms.

“They (Ram Sami & Sons) said that they can only employ their workers on the normal rate. That was why we couldn’t come to a full agreement,” National Union of Workers Industrial Relations Officer Anasa Tuvuniwai said.

However, Mr Tuvuniwai said the parties had reached agreement on some terms.

“We have agreed to a term, they will make the documentation and we will sign once it is done. I cannot disclose to you what we have discussed and agreed to until we finalise it,” he said.

Ram Sami & Sons management directed questions to its lawyers.

The lawyers said they were not part of Tuesday’s meeting.

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