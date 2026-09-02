Ratu Wiliame: Truth-telling alone not enough

Former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says truth-telling alone will not achieve meaningful reconciliation in Fiji, calling for stronger civic education and greater public participation in the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission (FTRC) process.

Ratu Wiliame, the Paramount High Chief of Macuata Province, said the Commission should expand civic education among Fiji’s major ethnic communities to build greater understanding of their different histories, cultures, values, rights and responsibilities.

“The FTRC should strengthen and expand its civic education programme among Fiji’s major ethnic communities as a key foundation for meaningful reconciliation," Ratu Wiliame said.

"Reconciliation cannot be achieved through truth-telling alone; communities must also develop a better understanding of one another, including their histories, cultures, values, rights, responsibilities and sensitivities.”

He said civic education should help communities better understand their own identities as well as those of others while respecting the boundaries of Fiji’s multicultural society.

“This will help reduce misunderstanding, stereotypes, mistrust and perceptions of exclusion,” Ratu Wiliame said.

“Greater awareness and mutual understanding can create the conditions for respectful dialogue, shared responsibility and peaceful coexistence," Ratu Wiliame added.

He said genuine reconciliation required communities to recognise both their differences and their shared responsibilities as Fijian citizens.

"Only when communities understand each other, respect each other’s differences, and recognise their common responsibilities as citizens of Fiji, can reconciliation become genuine, sustainable and meaningful.”





Public participation crucial

FTRC chairperson Joaquim da Fonseca has also called for broad participation in the reconciliation process, saying its success depended on engagement across society.

“This process belongs to the people of Fiji. The more people who participate, including leaders, the stronger the outcome will be for the country,” Mr da Fonseca said.

He said the Commission could not achieve reconciliation on its own and that the process required a collective national commitment.

“Reconciliation is not a destination but a journey that requires the courage of the entire nation. I am honoured to accept this responsibility and to walk this path with the people of Fiji.”

The calls place greater public participation and understanding between Fiji’s communities at the centre of the FTRC process as the country works towards reconciliation.



