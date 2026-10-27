Reject racial hate, Taveuni consultation told

Racial hatred must not be allowed to divide Fiji as the country considers changes to its Constitution, says Taveuni Advisory Council chairman Ram Sidal.

He has urged the iTaukei community and Indo-Fijians to stop attacking each other and work together.

Speaking during the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 consultation at Somosomo, Taveuni, yesterday, Mr Sidal said he supported amending the current Constitution but stressed that protecting indigenous identity should not come at the expense of national unity.

His submission comes amid debate over proposed constitutional changes recognising iTaukei identity and indigenous rights, including a draft provision identifying iTaukei people as iTaukei ni Vanua.

“Fiji needed to protect its indigenous people, as other countries did for their own Indigenous populations, but such recognition should not be used to create divisions,” he said.

Mr Sidal expressed concern about racial attacks on social media, particularly comments telling Indo-Fijians to “go back to India”.

“Such remarks were hurtful and only encouraged suspicion between communities,” he said.

He warned that words could cause serious damage and urged people to remove racial hatred from their words, actions and thoughts.

“While government is amending the Constitution, can we be protected inside?” he asked.

“We are all one, we should all be named as Fijians, we born here in Fiji.”

The proposed amendments have brought questions of indigenous identity, rights and national unity into focus, with consultations providing an opportunity for members of the public to express their views.

Mr Sidal also urged the Government to reconsider the proposed changes before they became law.

“Government, please amend the Constitution so that it protects everyone in Fiji despite our different ethnicities,” he said.