A proposal to use the term iTaukei ni Vanua in the amended Constitution has been questioned by a Wainibuka man, who says the word iTaukei already identifies Fiji’s indigenous people.

Waisake Rabulia, of Naibulini, questioned the proposed wording during consultations on amendments to the 2013 Constitution in Wainibuka, Tailevu today, asking why the additional words were necessary.

“It doesn’t make sense at all,” he said.

The draft proposes replacing the word iTaukei with iTaukei ni Vanua. Mr Rabulia argued that the change was unnecessary and should be removed.

He said the focus should be on protecting indigenous identity, traditions and language rather than introducing terminology he believed was unnecessary.

Mr Rabulia also questioned the Government’s commitment to preserving iTaukei traditions, pointing to what he saw as a gap between recognising indigenous culture and ensuring the language was taught to children.

He said the Government had passed the Bose Levu Vakaturaga Bill, recognising the role of the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) in guiding iTaukei communities and preserving their traditions.

However, he questioned why efforts to protect iTaukei culture were not matched by stronger measures to ensure the indigenous language was taught in schools.

“We know GCC are here to guide how iTaukei communities work, how things were enforced, and mainly preserving iTaukei traditions, especially the use of the iTaukei language. But why do that when the iTaukei language is not being enforced in schools?” he said.

Mr Rabulia said the proposed constitutional amendments should include iTaukei language studies from early childhood education (ECE).

He said introducing the language at an early age would help children learn it while they were young and ensure it continued to be spoken by future generations.

His submission came as parliamentary committees continued nationwide consultations to gather public views on proposed changes to the 2013 Constitution.

Consultations will continue on tomorrow at Bhans Hall in Nakasi from 10.30am to 12.30pm, before moving to CMF Harvest Plaza in Kinoya from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.