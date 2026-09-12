Nation

Singh served workers ‘until the very end’: Nemani

Mr Nemani described Mr Singh as a great minister and a great human being with whom he shared a strong partnership at the Ministry.

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 07:00

Shortly before his death in Brisbane, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh was in Queensland engaging with Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Mobility programme, says Permanent Secretary for Employment Jone Maritino Nemani.

Shortly before his death in Brisbane, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh was in Queensland engaging with Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Mobility programme, says Permanent Secretary for Employment Jone Maritino Nemani.

Permanent Secretary for Employment Jone Maritino Nemani remembers the late Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh as a leader who remained faithful to serving Fiji’s workers until the very end.

While paying tribute to Mr Singh, Mr Nemani said the late Minister was in Queensland engaging with Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Mobility programme shortly before his death.

“True to his strong-willed character and lifelong commitment to workers, even in his final moments he was in Queensland serving our people and engaging with Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Mobility programme.

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“He served Fiji and its workers until the very end.”

Mr Nemani described Mr Singh as a great minister and a great human being with whom he shared a strong partnership at the Ministry.

“He was a great Minister, a great human being and someone with whom I shared a strong partnership in the Ministry.

“He dedicated much of his life to standing up for workers and improving the lives of ordinary Fijians.”

Mr Nemani said they had worked together to strengthen Fiji’s voice on labour issues across the Pacific.

“Together, we worked to strengthen Fiji’s voice on labour issues across the Pacific, including through the establishment of the Pacific Labour Ministers Meeting.

“It was a proud moment to see that work receive further recognition at the Pacific Islands Forum earlier this month.”

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