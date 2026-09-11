Suspects flee, drop alleged marijuana during Police chase

Three men fled from police officers in Ba, allegedly leaving behind a quantity of suspected marijuana during a foot chase as drug-related arrests continue across the country.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe, officers on beat patrol were preparing to question the men after observing them acting suspiciously when they ran from the scene.

During the chase, a plastic bag containing several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana allegedly fell from one of the suspects.

Police said the identities of the three men are known and investigations are continuing.

The incident comes as police intensify operations targeting the cultivation, possession and distribution of illicit drugs nationwide.

ACP Vusonilawe said arrests for unlawful cultivation and unlawful possession of illicit drugs continue to be made by frontline officers and the joint task force, supported by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in Nadi and Lautoka.

Over the past week, arrests for alleged unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs were made in Savusavu and Taveuni, while arrests for alleged possession were recorded in the country's other four policing divisions.

Police also seized cash believed to be proceeds of crime during several operations.

ACP Vusonilawe said authorities remain focused on tackling both marijuana and hard drugs, noting that some of those arrested were repeat offenders.

He said support capabilities such as the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and other law enforcement partners were being strengthened as efforts to curb the illicit drug trade continue.

Members of the public are urged to report suspicious activities and drug-related offences by calling Crime Stoppers on 1681.