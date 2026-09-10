Three constitutional milestones set for September

Fijians can expect the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) report, the Constitution Amendment Bill and the referendum Bill to move forward this month.

This was confirmed by Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

“Well, look, all of these have been scheduled for September,” Mr Turaga said.

The public will only get to see the CRC report once it is tabled in Parliament.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya confirmed this, saying the report could not be released beforehand.

“It needs to be tabled in Parliament. Then everyone can have their views on it,” she said.

The CRC report will be tabled during a special sitting of Parliament.

The Constitution Amendment Bill and referendum Bill are expected to be considered during the regular sitting scheduled from September 28 to October 3.

Mr Turaga also addressed concerns that the process could affect the upcoming general election.

“No, it's not,” he said.

“It's just a normal process. It's just tabling. So by presenting it to Parliament, that completes the end process.”

He said the CRC report contained recommendations, not final decisions.

“It is for the government to determine,” Mr Turaga said.

He confirmed the commission had produced a draft Constitution for the Government's consideration.

Ms Tabuya earlier said the special sitting was awaiting the return of Speaker Filimone Jitoko from Tahiti.

“We await the Secretary-General to Parliament before we can set that date,” she said.

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