Waka challenges businesses to join fight against littering

Environment cleanliness advocate Jonathan Waka has challenged businesses to take a more active role in tackling littering after joining a community clean-up along the Labasa-Seaqaqa highway.

Mr Waka collaborated with A Khan Hire Services, police and the nearby community to clear illegally dumped waste at Korosomo, including household rubbish, plastics and a derelict vehicle.

A farmer, businessman and social media content creator, Mr Waka is also co-owner of Waka PTE LTD and Organic & Clean.

He said the initiative was driven by his passion for Macuata and his desire to promote a cleaner and greener environment.

"I drive by that place a few times a week, so I felt the need for the environment to be free from litter and garbage," he said.

Mr Waka also used his social media platforms to highlight the clean-up and encourage people to stop littering.

He supported the increase in littering fines from $40 to $200 and hoped the higher penalty would act as a deterrent.

"Making some social media videos of our clean-up initiative is also to challenge business houses to play their role and active themselves towards cleaner environment for all".

Mr Waka said A Khan Hire Services provided its machinery and services for the clean-up free of charge.

He acknowledged the company for supporting environmental protection and cleanliness by providing the machinery needed for the operation.

"all their worker's wages, all their loading trucks, all of the fuel used, transport cost back and forth to the rubbish dump was all FOC".





Littering a systemic issue

Mr Waka said littering and improper waste disposal was a systemic issue that, at times, had also become a cultural issue.

"We used to see people back in the days utilising a composting waste system, but, now this has become a far-fetched reality with littering on the rise".

The clean-up was undertaken with the blessing of the vanua and the landowning unit.