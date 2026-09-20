Grassroots women leaders and media practitioners will come together in Savusavu today for a two-day training focused on strengthening public accountability and community engagement.

Balance of Power executive director Mereani Rokotuibau will deliver the keynote address at the opening of the National Training of Women Auditors on the Kacivaka Tool.

The workshop, funded through the Australia-Fiji Governance Partnership Community Engagement Fund, is co-facilitated by the Fiji Council of Social Services and Women in Media Fiji.

It brings together community women leaders, women journalists and male allies to build practical skills in assessing public sector transparency, data integrity and community engagement.

Participants will use the Kacivaka Diagnostic Framework to identify accountability gaps and develop stronger, evidence-based storytelling and advocacy.

The training is being held as an official side event of the Pacific Islands News Association (PINA) Summit and builds on the organisations’ collaboration under the PEARL Phase 2 Training in May.

That programme focused on strengthening women’s leadership and media engagement for inclusive elections.

Organisers say the latest training reflects the growing role of partnerships between grassroots women advocates and the media in promoting open government, democratic accountability and community-led solutions.











