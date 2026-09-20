Cabinet never made Singh forget the classroom: Prasad

Agni Deo Singh rose to Cabinet, but never forgot the classrooms, teachers and workers that shaped his life.

That was the lasting memory shared by National Federation Party leader as he farewelled his longtime colleague and friend at Rishikul Sanatan College yesterday.

Professor Prasad remembered Mr Singh as a teacher, trade unionist, parliamentarian, Cabinet minister and loyal friend whose public life was devoted to improving the lives of ordinary Fijians.

“Office did not polish away the trade unionist, and Cabinet did not make him forget the classroom,” he said.

Before entering politics, Mr Singh served as general secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union for 23 years, advocating for teachers’ rights, workers’ welfare, equality and democracy.

Those decades helped shape the leader he would later become.

Even after entering Parliament and Cabinet, Mr Singh continued to champion workers and families facing economic hardship.

As Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, he advocated for greater employment security for civil servants, including teachers, viewing job security as a matter of dignity and stability for families.

For Professor Prasad, however, the farewell was also personal.

The two shared years together in the NFP, Parliament and Cabinet.

Professor Prasad remembered Mr Singh as a man of strong convictions who was direct, courageous, loyal and never afraid to speak his mind.

His legacy, he said, would extend beyond legislation and official records.

It would live through the teachers, workers, civil servants and colleagues whose lives he influenced.

Mr Singh’s death on September 12 was a loss to his family, Government, Parliament, the labour movement and the NFP.

Professor Prasad also thanked Mr Singh’s family for supporting him throughout his years of public service and for sharing him with the nation.