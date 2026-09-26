Merewalesi Adi refused to let being a woman stand in the way of building a career in construction and welding.

The 43-year-old mother of six from Koroipita Model Town was the only woman among 23 men who graduated with Class 3 Trade qualifications through the Fiji National University's TVET programme on Thursday.

For Adi, the qualification is another milestone in a journey that has already seen her build a house with her own hands — a home she now lives in at Koroipita.

Originally from Tavualevu Village in Tavua, with maternal links to Bua in Vanua Levu, Adi started her trade journey through construction training with the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC).

She was the only woman in her training cohort.

But instead of seeing that as a disadvantage, Adi used the opportunity to prove herself.

“I never allowed myself to think that because I am a woman, I cannot do this,” she said.

Her determination eventually led her into welding, a skill she developed through on-the-job training.

The Koroipita workers, who have graduated with the trade certificate, FNU staff and Koroipita Model Towns Charitable Trust GM, Paul Forrest at Koroipita Hall in Lautoka.

Ms. Adi said the support of the Koroipita Model Towns Charitable Trust and her male colleagues played an important role in her progress.

“They treated me as an equal and gave me the confidence to continue learning,” she said.

She also acknowledged the encouragement of Trust General

Manager Paul Forrest, who urged her to further her education.

That encouragement led Adi to continue her studies at FNU, where she is now working towards higher trade certifications.

A home she built

One of the proudest achievements in

Adi's journey is the house she built as part of her construction training.

The house was later made available for her to live in at Koroipita.

For a mother raising six children, the opportunity has given her more than trade skills — it has provided a sense of security for her family.

Ms Adi believes other women can achieve the same if they refuse to place limits on themselves.

“Women should not limit themselves because of what society says they can or cannot do,” she said.

“Believe in yourself, work hard and do not allow negative thinking to stop you.”

First step for Koroipita workers

The graduation at Koroipita Hall also marked an important milestone for workers who have been involved in building homes in the community.

Koroipita Model Towns Charitable Trust

General Manager Paul Forrest said about 22 workers received their Class 3 Trade certificates.

“This is their first formal step towards becoming qualified tradesmen,” Forrest said.

He said the programme, conducted in partnership with FNU, combined on-site assessments with campus-based testing.

“All of them successfully passed,” he said.

Mr Forrest said the programme was aimed at formally recognising the skills workers had developed through their work while encouraging them to pursue higher levels of certification.

He also encouraged the graduates to continue learning and advancing in their careers.

“Do not limit yourselves,” he told the graduates.

He said Koroipita had produced many success stories among both its workers and residents over the years.

The initiative, he said, was not only about qualifications but also about creating opportunities for better employment, career progression and home ownership.

For Adi, her latest qualification is another step forward.

Her message to other women is simple: do not let gender, fear or negative thinking define what you can achieve.