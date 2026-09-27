Water response ramps up as dry spell spreads

The Government is preparing to deploy water tanks, mobilise emergency resources and reallocate funding as dry conditions in the Western Division worsen and water problems emerge on other islands.

The Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services is working with the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), Fiji Meteorological Service, National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and Commissioners’ offices to monitor affected areas and coordinate relief measures.

Line minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said WAF had been assessing water sources over the past two months, with mitigation measures already being put in place in communities experiencing difficulties.

These include placing water tanks at strategic locations and mobilising resources nationally through the NDMO framework.

The ministry is also considering emergency funding to assist WAF and the ministry as water sources dry up.

“It is a very difficult situation,” Mr Tuisawau said.

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau commissions the Nauluvatu Village rural water supply project. Photo: Supplied

“As water sources dry up, the Government needs to reorganise and reallocate resources for that.”

He said coordination would particularly focus on the Northern and Western divisions as authorities assess the situation and determine where assistance is needed.

Families are also being urged to conserve water and consider investing in storage tanks to collect rainwater and store water delivered to communities.

“But on the individual level, I encourage water conservation measures for our families and it's good to invest in water storage tanks for individual families as we move forward. So as to store rainwater, but also to store water which will be delivered to the communities.”





Access to treated water

Meanwhile, the Government is working to address longer-term gaps in access to treated water, particularly in rural communities.

Mr Tuisawau said the ministry is working with UNICEF on a needs analysis covering infrastructure requirements and costs.

The analysis is expected to help identify gaps and prioritise rural water infrastructure projects for inclusion in future budgets.

“In the Water Plan 2050, the target is to have 100% treated water throughout the nation and of course, those who are connected to the Water Authority of Fiji supply grid, that's treated water.

“Most of the untreated water is in rural communities so at the moment, we are working with UNICEF on the needs analysis for that, infrastructure that's needed, and the costings.”

He also said they are working with development partners, including the Asian Development Bank, European Union, Australia, New Zealand and China, to support water-sector development towards the Water Plan 2050 target.