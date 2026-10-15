Droasese deserves a second chance

On April 26 during the Super Round at the Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand, a blunder by Fijian Drua full-back Ilaisa Droasese brought his professional rugby career to a halt.

The Drua took on the Chiefs and were holding them 14-10 when a blunder by Droasese swung the game around. Running back to collect the ball on his try-line, Droasese opted to go a counterattack instead of kicking the ball out. Unfortunately, the move did not work and the Chiefs scored an easy try from it allowing them to romped to a 42-22 win.

Droasese was subjected to ridicule and criticism on social media.

He had to undergo psychological counselling before he was told to leave the Drua. There was no official press release from the club to explain his departure.

It’s sad that this happened to one of our homegrown players who have been the backbone of the Drua’s campaign and was one of the Flying Fijians star players during the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) where they reached the quarterfinal.

Who’ll forget Droasese’s flying clearance kick in injury time that stopped Georgia from scoring their winning try against the Flying Fijians in their pool clash.

Not only that, what about last season’s Super Rugby competition, when Droasese scored spectacular tries in the Drua’s 25-20 win over eventual winners Hurricanes and the historic 42-27 win over ACT Brumbies.

The 27-year-old utility back joined the Drua in 2022, towards the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season. Earlier on Droasese played for Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby AU where he scored a try in his debut match against NSW Waratahs. He plays equally well at wing, centre and fullback.

Droasese represented the Fiji Under-20 rugby team, then Nadroga before joining Brisbane City.

In July, after his expulsion Droasese played for Warringah in the Shute Shield before appearing for Nadroga in the Skipper Cup competition.

Now with the arrival of Jake White as the Flying Fijians head coach and Brad Mooar for the Drua, mark the start of a new journey for Fiji rugby.

Overnight, there have been speculation over huge interests from overseas players who are linked to Fiji. The recent one is Mark Nawaqanitawase and we welcome them, if they decide to switch their allegiance.

At the same time, let’s not forget our very own players like Droasese, who have been loyal to Fiji Rugby and surely deserve a second chance to redeem himself. Let’s get him i



