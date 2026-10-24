Opinion: Good Governance as the Foundation of National Progress
Accountability requires that those entrusted with public resources explain their decisions, justify their actions, and accept responsibility for both successes and failures.
Sunday 25 October 2026 | 11:00
Updated 26 October 2026 | 16:13 FJT
From left: Prime Mimister Sitiveni Rabuka, with Leader of the Opposition lnia Seruiratu, in Nakasi on October 22, 2026.
A government's primary responsibility is to safeguard the welfare, rights, and aspirations of its people. While economic growth, infrastructure development, and national security remain essential priorities, the true measure of a successful government lies in the quality of its governance. Good governance is not merely about managing public affairs efficiently; it is about exercising power with integrity, accountability, transparency, fairness, and a steadfast commitment to the public interest.
For Fiji, as for any democratic nation, the principles of good governance are fundamental to building trust between government and citizens. They provide the framework within which public institutions function, investments flourish, communities prosper, and democracy remains vibrant.
As Fiji continues to navigate economic, environmental, and social challenges, strengthening governance across all sectors becomes not simply desirable but indispensable.
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Put simply " Good Governance" should be a "not negotiable" component.
At the heart of good governance is accountability. Every public office, from the Prime Minister and Cabinet to statutory authorities and local government bodies, exists to serve the people rather than personal or political interests.
Accountability requires that those entrusted with public resources explain their decisions, justify their actions, and accept responsibility for both successes and failures.
This principle strengthens public confidence because citizens know their leaders are answerable for the outcomes of government policies and expenditure.
Transparency is equally critical. Governments operate most effectively when decisions are made openly and information is readily available to the public. Transparent procurement processes, open budgeting, timely publication of government reports, and accessible public records reduce opportunities for corruption while promoting confidence in public institutions. When citizens understand how decisions are made and how public funds are spent, they are more likely to participate constructively in national development.
Closely linked to accountability and transparency is integrity. Public office is a public trust. Ethical leadership requires leaders to place national interest above personal ambition, family ties, or partisan considerations. Integrity is demonstrated not only through compliance with the law but also through consistent honesty, fairness, and respect for democratic values. A government that leads by example encourages similar standards throughout the civil service, private sector, and wider community.
One of the most significant responsibilities of any government is appointing the right people to positions of leadership. Institutions are only as effective as the individuals entrusted to lead them. Merit-based appointments ensure that competence, experience, professionalism, and integrity take precedence over political loyalty, personal relationships, or favoritism. Whether appointing permanent secretaries, chief executive officers of public enterprises, members of constitutional commissions, or heads of regulatory authorities, governments must prioritize capability and character.
Competent leadership within public institutions improves service delivery, enhances policy implementation, and ensures efficient use of taxpayer resources. It also strengthens institutional independence, allowing professionals to provide objective advice while carrying out their responsibilities without undue political interference. Nations that consistently appoint qualified individuals create resilient institutions capable of serving successive governments regardless of political change.
Government also bears important social obligations that extend beyond economic management. The well-being of citizens remains the ultimate objective of public policy. This includes ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare, education, housing, social protection, employment opportunities, and public infrastructure. Governments have a responsibility to protect vulnerable groups, including children, women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and those living in poverty.
Social obligations further encompass environmental stewardship. Fiji's unique vulnerability to climate change places additional responsibilities upon government to develop sustainable policies that protect natural resources while supporting economic development. Responsible governance requires balancing immediate economic gains with the long-term preservation of ecosystems for future generations.
Good governance also requires governments to make bold decisions. Leadership is often tested during periods of economic hardship, natural disasters, or major reforms. Effective governments cannot simply pursue popular policies; they must sometimes make difficult decisions that serve the nation's long-term interests. Fiscal reforms, investment in infrastructure, public sector modernization, climate adaptation, and institutional reform frequently require political courage.
Bold decision-making, however, should never be confused with unilateral decision-making. Strong leadership benefits from consultation, evidence-based policymaking, and meaningful engagement with stakeholders. Listening to civil society, business leaders, trade unions, academia, faith-based organisations, and ordinary citizens leads to better-informed policies that enjoy broader public support. Consultation strengthens democracy while reducing unnecessary conflict and misunderstanding.
The effectiveness of governance is also closely linked to the proper functioning of the three arms of government: the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary. Each has distinct constitutional responsibilities, and each contributes to maintaining democratic balance and the rule of law.
The Executive, led by the Prime Minister and Cabinet, is responsible for implementing laws, administering public services, and managing national affairs. Its effectiveness depends upon competent administration, sound policymaking, and responsible financial management. Executive authority should always be exercised within constitutional limits and subject to public scrutiny.
The Legislature, represented by Parliament, serves as the voice of the people. Parliament's role extends beyond passing legislation. It scrutinizes government expenditure, debates national issues, reviews public policy, and holds the Executive accountable through committees, questions, and parliamentary oversight. A strong Parliament contributes significantly to transparency by ensuring government decisions are subject to informed public debate.
The Judiciary serves as the guardian of the Constitution and the rule of law. Judicial independence is essential for protecting citizens' rights, resolving disputes fairly, and ensuring that all individuals including government officials remain subject to the law. Courts must operate free from political influence so that justice is administered impartially and consistently. Respect for judicial independence strengthens investor confidence, protects human rights, and reinforces democratic stability.
These three arms of government function most effectively when each respects the constitutional role of the others. The separation of powers is not intended to create conflict but to establish appropriate checks and balances that prevent abuse of authority. Mutual respect among institutions, combined with constitutional accountability, produces stable governance and protects democratic freedoms.
Independent oversight institutions further reinforce good governance. Constitutional offices, audit institutions, anti-corruption bodies, electoral authorities, and accountability commissions play important roles in ensuring government remains answerable to the public. Their independence should be safeguarded through appropriate legislation, secure funding, and merit-based appointments.
An engaged and informed citizenry also forms an essential pillar of good governance. Democracy does not end at the ballot box. Citizens contribute by participating in public consultations, respecting the rule of law, paying taxes, protecting public property, and constructively engaging in national dialogue. A vibrant media, active civil society, and responsible public discourse strengthen accountability while encouraging informed decision-making.
Technology offers governments new opportunities to improve governance through digital service delivery, online public consultations, electronic procurement systems, and open access to government information. Digital transformation can significantly reduce bureaucracy, improve efficiency, and strengthen transparency while making public services more accessible throughout Fiji, including rural and maritime comm uni ties.
illtimately, good governance is not achieved through legislation alone. It requires leadership committed to ethical conduct, institutions capable of independent performance, public servants dedicated to professionalism, and citizens who actively participate in democratic life. Governance succeeds when public trust is earned through consistent action rather than political promises.
For Fiji, the path toward sustainable development depends upon strengthening governance at every level of society. Accountability must become routine rather than exceptional. Transparency should become the norm rather than the aspiration. Merit must outweigh patronage. Public service must take precedence over personal interest. Courageous leadership must be matched by constitutional restraint, inclusive consultation, and unwavering respect for democratic institutions.
A government that embraces these principles creates more than efficient administration it builds national unity, strengthens economic resilience, attracts investment, protects the vulnerable, and inspires confidence in the future. Good governance is therefore not merely an administrative ideal; it is the foundation upon which prosperous, stable, and inclusive societies are built. For Fiji, investing in good governance is ultimately an investment in the nation's people, its democracy, and the generations that will inherit its future.
Lastly, I challenge the current coalition government and future governments to deliver good governance in its truest sense as the future of national progress. I can assure you that the GDP along with the country's debt will reduce and perhaps we can become like Singapore.