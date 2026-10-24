A government's pri­mary responsibility is to safeguard the welfare, rights, and aspi­rations of its people. While economic growth, infra­structure development, and national security re­main essential priorities, the true measure of a suc­cessful government lies in the quality of its govern­ance. Good governance is not merely about managing public affairs efficiently; it is about exercising power with integrity, accountabil­ity, transparency, fairness, and a steadfast commit­ment to the public interest.

For Fiji, as for any demo­cratic nation, the principles of good governance are fundamental to building trust between government and citizens. They provide the framework within which public institutions func­tion, investments flour­ish, communities prosper, and democracy remains vibrant.

As Fiji continues to navigate economic, envi­ronmental, and social chal­lenges, strengthening gov­ernance across all sectors becomes not simply desir­able but indispensable.

Put simply " Good Gov­ernance" should be a "not negotiable" component.

At the heart of good gov­ernance is accountability. Every public office, from the Prime Minister and Cabinet to statutory au­thorities and local govern­ment bodies, exists to serve the people rather than per­sonal or political interests.

Accountability requires that those entrusted with public resources explain their decisions, justify their actions, and accept responsibility for both successes and failures.

This principle strengthens public con­fidence because citizens know their leaders are answerable for the outcomes of government policies and expenditure.

Transparency is equally critical. Governments oper­ate most effectively when decisions are made openly and information is read­ily available to the public. Transparent procurement processes, open budgeting, timely publication of gov­ernment reports, and acces­sible public records reduce opportunities for corrup­tion while promoting confidence in public institutions. When citizens understand how decisions are made and how public funds are spent, they are more likely to par­ticipate constructively in national development.

Closely linked to account­ability and transparency is integrity. Public office is a public trust. Ethical leadership requires leaders to place national interest above personal ambition, family ties, or partisan considerations. Integrity is demonstrated not only through compliance with the law but also through consistent honesty, fair­ness, and respect for demo­cratic values. A govern­ment that leads by example encourages similar stand­ards throughout the civil service, private sector, and wider community.

One of the most signifi­cant responsibilities of any government is appointing the right people to positions of leadership. Institutions are only as effective as the individuals entrusted to lead them. Merit-based ap­pointments ensure that competence, experience, professionalism, and integ­rity take precedence over political loyalty, personal relationships, or favorit­ism. Whether appointing permanent secretaries, chief executive officers of public enterprises, mem­bers of constitutional commissions, or heads of regulatory authorities, gov­ernments must prioritize capability and character.

Competent leadership within public institutions improves service delivery, enhances policy implemen­tation, and ensures efficient use of taxpayer resources. It also strengthens institu­tional independence, allow­ing professionals to provide objective advice while car­rying out their responsibili­ties without undue political interference. Nations that consistently appoint quali­fied individuals create resil­ient institutions capable of serving successive govern­ments regardless of politi­cal change.

Government also bears important social obliga­tions that extend beyond economic management. The well-being of citizens remains the ultimate objec­tive of public policy. This includes ensuring equitable access to quality health­care, education, housing, social protection, employ­ment opportunities, and public infrastructure. Gov­ernments have a responsi­bility to protect vulnerable groups, including children, women, persons with disa­bilities, senior citizens, and those living in poverty.

Social obligations further encompass environmental stewardship. Fiji's unique vulnerability to climate change places additional re­sponsibilities upon govern­ment to develop sustainable policies that protect natural resources while supporting economic development. Re­sponsible governance re­quires balancing immediate economic gains with the long-term preservation of ecosystems for future generations.

Good governance also requires govern­ments to make bold decisions. Leader­ship is often tested during periods of economic hardship, natural disasters, or major reforms. Effective governments cannot simply pursue popular policies; they must sometimes make difficult de­cisions that serve the nation's long-term interests. Fiscal reforms, investment in infrastructure, public sector moderni­zation, climate adaptation, and institu­tional reform frequently require politi­cal courage.

Bold decision-making, however, should never be confused with unilateral deci­sion-making. Strong leadership benefits from consultation, evidence-based poli­cymaking, and meaningful engagement with stakeholders. Listening to civil society, business leaders, trade unions, academia, faith-based organisations, and ordinary citizens leads to better-in­formed policies that enjoy broader pub­lic support. Consultation strengthens democracy while reducing unnecessary conflict and misunderstanding.

The effectiveness of governance is also closely linked to the proper functioning of the three arms of government: the Executive, the Legislature, and the Ju­diciary. Each has distinct constitutional responsibilities, and each contributes to maintaining democratic balance and the rule of law.

The Executive, led by the Prime Minis­ter and Cabinet, is responsible for im­plementing laws, administering public services, and managing national affairs. Its effectiveness depends upon competent administration, sound policymaking, and respon­sible financial manage­ment. Executive authority should always be exercised within constitutional limits and subject to public scru­tiny.

The Legislature, represent­ed by Parliament, serves as the voice of the people. Parliament's role extends beyond passing legislation. It scrutinizes government expenditure, debates na­tional issues, reviews public policy, and holds the Execu­tive accountable through committees, questions, and parliamentary oversight. A strong Parliament con­tributes significantly to transparency by ensuring government decisions are subject to informed public debate.

The Judiciary serves as the guardian of the Consti­tution and the rule of law. Judicial independence is essential for protecting citi­zens' rights, resolving dis­putes fairly, and ensuring that all individuals includ­ing government officials remain subject to the law. Courts must operate free from political influence so that justice is administered impartially and consistent­ly. Respect for judicial in­dependence strengthens in­vestor confidence, protects human rights, and reinforc­es democratic stability.

These three arms of gov­ernment function most effectively when each re­spects the constitutional role of the others. The separation of powers is not intended to create conflict but to establish appropriate checks and balances that prevent abuse of authority. Mutual respect among insti­tutions, combined with con­stitutional accountability, produces stable governance and protects democratic freedoms.

Independent oversight in­stitutions further reinforce good governance. Constitu­tional offices, audit institu­tions, anti-corruption bod­ies, electoral authorities, and accountability commis­sions play important roles in ensuring government remains answerable to the public. Their independ­ence should be safeguarded through appropriate legis­lation, secure funding, and merit-based appointments.

An engaged and informed citizenry also forms an es­sential pillar of good gov­ernance. Democracy does not end at the ballot box. Citizens contribute by par­ticipating in public consul­tations, respecting the rule of law, paying taxes, pro­tecting public property, and constructively engaging in national dialogue. A vibrant media, active civil society, and responsible public dis­course strengthen account­ability while encouraging informed decision-making.

Technology offers govern­ments new opportunities to improve governance through digital service de­livery, online public consul­tations, electronic procure­ment systems, and open access to government in­formation. Digital transfor­mation can significantly re­duce bureaucracy, improve efficiency, and strengthen transparency while making public services more acces­sible throughout Fiji, in­cluding rural and maritime comm uni ties.

illtimately, good govern­ance is not achieved through legislation alone. It requires leadership committed to ethical conduct, institu­tions capable of independ­ent performance, public servants dedicated to pro­fessionalism, and citizens who actively participate in democratic life. Governance succeeds when public trust is earned through consist­ent action rather than po­litical promises.

For Fiji, the path toward sustainable development depends upon strengthen­ing governance at every level of society. Accounta­bility must become routine rather than exceptional. Transparency should be­come the norm rather than the aspiration. Merit must outweigh patronage. Pub­lic service must take prec­edence over personal inter­est. Courageous leadership must be matched by consti­tutional restraint, inclusive consultation, and unwaver­ing respect for democratic institutions.

A government that em­braces these principles creates more than efficient administration it builds national unity, strength­ens economic resilience, attracts investment, pro­tects the vulnerable, and inspires confidence in the future. Good governance is therefore not merely an administrative ideal; it is the foundation upon which prosperous, stable, and in­clusive societies are built. For Fiji, investing in good governance is ultimately an investment in the nation's people, its democracy, and the generations that will in­herit its future.

Lastly, I challenge the cur­rent coalition government and future governments to deliver good governance in its truest sense as the fu­ture of national progress. I can assure you that the GDP along with the coun­try's debt will reduce and perhaps we can become like Singapore.