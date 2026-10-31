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No hidden agenda behind Constitution Bill: Kamikamica

Mr Kamikamica insisted “there is absolutely no other agenda” behind the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Sunday 01 November 2026 | 10:30

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Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica addressing Pacific Media in Savusavu.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Photo: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has rejected allegations that the Government is rushing constitutional changes to transfer power to political elites or avoid the next general election.

Mr Kamikamica insisted “there is absolutely no other agenda” behind the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, responding to accusations raised by Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube and Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

The exchange took place at the Fijian Media Association (FMA) Town Hall at Fiji National University in Nasinu on Thursday night.

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Mr Narube alleged that the proposed constitutional changes were being driven by an undisclosed agenda.

“That agenda is not transparent. It is hidden,” Mr Narube said.

He suggested that Mr Kamikamica “may not be aware” of it.

Mr Chaudhry went further, alleging that the Bill would shift power away from ordinary citizens.

“The agenda is to transfer the power from the people to the elites.”

He described the draft as “feudalistic”, pointing to the proposed powers of the Council of Chiefs.

Mr Chaudhry also questioned sections 211, 219 and 221, which he said raised concerns about the continuation of the current Parliament.

“They can slide into power without holding an election. How do you explain that?” he asked.

Former Fiji Broadcasting Corporation chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, speaking from the floor, also questioned the Government's motives.

He claimed the Government was rushing the process because it would “lose very very badly” in an election.

Kamikamica rejects claims

Mr Kamikamica dismissed the accusations, saying the People's Alliance had campaigned on changing the Constitution during the 2022 general election.

He said the party had secured the numbers needed to pursue constitutional changes only halfway through its term.

“That is the agenda,” he said.

Mr Kamikamica said he had been involved in the drafting process after the commission's report was received and denied that any undisclosed agenda had been discussed.

“There is no talk of agenda.”

He also rejected suggestions that the proposed changes were designed to benefit political elites.

“There is nothing elite about the change of the constitution,” he said, noting that the Senate had existed under the 1997 Constitution.

Election concerns dismissed

Responding to concerns about the next general election, Mr Kamikamica said Cabinet had decided it would be held by February 6.

He described Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's comments as “very irresponsible” and maintained that the Government had not bent any rules.

The exchange highlighted continuing disagreements over the proposed constitutional changes, particularly the role of traditional ins


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