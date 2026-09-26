NFP names first batch of proposed candidates

The National Federation Party (NFP) has named its first batch of proposed candidates for the upcoming general election.

Eighteen proposed candidates, including one woman, were announced today during the party’s convention at Jai Narayan College in Suva.

NFP president Parmod Chand said the party needed a good mix of people, with no barriers based on ethnicity, gender or age.

“Everybody belongs to the party,” he said.

The proposed candidates are: