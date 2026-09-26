NFP names first batch of proposed candidates
NFP president Parmod Chand says the party wants a mix of candidates without barriers based on ethnicity, gender or age.
Saturday 26 September 2026 | 14:00
National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad with the first batch of proposed candidates for the upcoming general election.
Photo: Asenaca Ratu
The National Federation Party (NFP) has named its first batch of proposed candidates for the upcoming general election.
Eighteen proposed candidates, including one woman, were announced today during the party’s convention at Jai Narayan College in Suva.
NFP president Parmod Chand said the party needed a good mix of people, with no barriers based on ethnicity, gender or age.
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“Everybody belongs to the party,” he said.
The proposed candidates are:
- Aisake Batibasaga
- Dr Ahmed Shakeel Shariff
- Hirdesh Nand
- Avenai Serutabua
- Viliame Cagilaba
- Subramani Chetty
- Anish Krishna
- Losena Seru Munnie
- Inia Nabulagi
- Mohammed Shoeb
- Sharan Chetty
- Jone Vakalalavanua
- Manasa Vataniwake
- Raineel Kumar
- Satish Prasad
- Kavaia Vunidogo
- Waisale Kanavo
- Emori Rakadrudru