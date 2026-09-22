Politics

Tikoduadua keeps political future under wraps

Defence Minister declines to confirm whether he will seek PA ticket ahead of NFP convention

Wednesday 23 September 2026 | 06:30

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua outside Parliament on August 17, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua is keeping his political future under wraps, refusing to confirm or deny whether he will seek a People’s Alliance (PA) party ticket in the upcoming general election.

Mr Tikoduadua said yesterday that he was still considering his political future after the end of his current term.

“I’ve already noted earlier that I’m considering my political future after the end of my term, and that’s my position right now,” he said.

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His comments come ahead of the National Federation Party’s annual general meeting (AGM) and National Convention at Jai Narayan College in Suva on Saturday.

NFP stalwart Chandu Lodhia confirmed the AGM, originally scheduled for Rakiraki last Saturday, was postponed following the funeral of party member and Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh.

“It will be held together with the convention,” Mr Lodhia said.

Asked whether he would attend the convention, Mr Tikoduadua pointed to the invitation he had received.

“Well, the invitation is there. I’m considering my position in the party right now and my political future. So that is the decision I will make. Today is only Tuesday,” he said.

He said party members could expect a prepared programme at the convention.

“There is an agenda that the party management and the secretary have put together and so they have a good package for people that will attend,” he said.

On the Constitution and the Government’s review process, Mr Tikoduadua said the matter remained with the Government.

“That is the Government process to have a look at the Constitution,” he said.

“Through the NFP representation in Cabinet, is dealing with that. The Government has yet to complete that process and when that comes, I’m sure the NFP will have its say in it.”

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