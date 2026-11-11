Anand overcomes heavyweight challenge

Moving up to fight in the heavy­weight was a big test for cruiser­weight boxer Ravneel Anand as he had to overcome a huge weight difference to beat Isaia Ra­qila on points during the Zeg Box­ing Promotions at Suva's Vodafone Arena last Saturday night.

Speaking to SUNsports after the fight, Anand said he had not expect­ed to win against an opponent who was considerably heavier.

"Isaia Raqila is a good boxer, a very heavy puncher;" he said.

"This fight was supposed to hap­pen at cruiserweight. I missed my weight by two kilos, so unfortunate­ly I had to fight in the heavyweight.

"I was told that he was 110

kilos but unfortunately he was 121 kilos. But since the promotion has already put the posters out, I couldn't disappoint my fans and took the fight. The weight difference was very drastic, more than 15 kilos. I took the risk of fighting."

Despite the physical disadvantage, Anand said he relied on his work rate, movement and ability to throw more punches to overcome Raqila.

"The punches were heavy, but as a cruiserweight, my work rate was high. I outmatched his work rate, threw more punches and made sure I won the fight. I won all the rounds," he said.

Anand said the fight also high­lighted areas he needs to improve, particularly his punching power and work rate.

"Isaia was very heavy and kept moving forward so I had to manoeu­vre my way around him."