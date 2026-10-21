Time to rumble, Senidoko tells Hill

Isikeli “Bullet” Senidoko is confident of defending his Fiji super middleweight title against challenger Winston Hill in their 10-round title fight at Suva’s Vodafone Arena on November 7.

The promotion is being organised by Zeg Boxing Promotion.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Senidoko said he had been preparing for months and remained focused despite a change of date and a three-week break due to injury.

“My preparations have been very good,” he said.

“I’ve been preparing for the last couple of months for this fight against Hill. I was supposed to fight Hill on the 17th of this month, but they changed the date.

“Nothing has changed much and I’m looking forward to my fight in November. I had three weeks of break due to an injury but kept on preparing myself for the fight.”

Senidoko said he intended to put pressure on Hill throughout the title fight and would go for a knockout if the opportunity arose.

“I will be giving him a good and clean fight. I will try my best to knock him out and also to keep on fighting right to the last round,” he said.

Senidoko said this would be his first fight against Hill and he was confident of giving him a tough challenge.

Former Fiji welterweight and super welterweight champion Hill said he was excited to return to the ring after retiring.

Hill said he was not chasing Senidoko’s title but welcomed the opportunity to fight him.

“I’m not hungry at all and I don’t need his belt. I was happy that I got the call to fight Senidoko and I like to say that a good man doesn’t turn down a good offer.

“He took all the risk for calling me out to fight for his title,” Hill said.

Hill said the training environment was familiar and he was preparing for a comeback fight following his loss in Australia.

“It’s a comeback fight after my big loss in Australia and looking forward to the fight against Senidoko,” he added.