Zeg Boxing eyes international pathway for local fighters

The Zeg Boxing Promotion is looking to create more opportunities for local boxers to compete internationally, with its November 7 event featuring a mix of local and overseas fighters.

The promotion, sanctioned by the Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF), completed its second round of boxer signings yesterday.

The latest signings include Laite Nanovu, who will fight India’s Arti Singh; Samuela Naqari, who faces American Jo Gordon; and Watisoni Rokotuitoga, who takes on Nauru’s Rockanson Iga.

Promising boxer Tevita Naivakabula will also feature against Mohhamed Nafiz, while Josaia Ravuwai will make his debut.

Speaking at a press conference, promoter Alfaaz Mallam said bringing overseas promoters and fighters to Fiji was important in creating a pathway for local boxers to progress internationally.

“This is what we are planning, and that’s the reason why we have South Bay Promotions and WABA (World Boxing Alliance Association) coming down. We fight each other for too long. Unless and until we bring in promoters from overseas for them to scout our boxers and see that it’s worth it,” Mallam said.

He acknowledged the cost of bringing international promoters to Fiji but said the investment was necessary to help local fighters progress.

“If we don’t do it, then we are just going to be stuck here. We are looking at this promotion as one of those pathways,” he said.

Mallam said overseas boxers would also give local fighters opportunities to gain experience by competing against international opponents and learning from them.

BCF chairman Eroni Loganimoce reminded boxers that regulations must be respected and followed.

“Officials will issue warnings for fouls and penalise boxers who continue to breach the rules,” Loganimoce said.

Mallam said the promotion would also ensure fighters understood their responsibilities and presented themselves professionally.

“We will brief all boxers to ensure that they are all prepared for their fights and must be serious with the promotion,” he added.